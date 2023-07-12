Wellington junior Tyrone Peachey's efforts in the community have been recognised by the NRL after he was named a finalist for the Ken Stephen Medal.
Peachey is one of 17 finalists for the award which recognised the efforts of NRL players off the field, mainly in community projects, youth work and charity work.
Now part of the Penrith Panthers, Peachey has rediscovered his form on the field but off it, he has been keeping busy.
The Wellington junior has made regular visits to schools, jails and boys' homes while also being an ambassador for the Kirinari Hostel.
Peachey has also helped the older generation at Nanima Care and has helped establish the Darug Panthers Group, a group which brings together all Indigenous Panthers from juniors through to NRL.
It's not the first time someone from the bush has been nominated for the award, with Dubbo-born Connor Watson winning the Ken Stephen Medal in 2020.
Watson was awarded the medal due to his work in forming the Cultural Choice Association (CCA) along with his parents, the organisation which works on the Boots for Brighter Futures campaign.
The CCA involves several youth justice centres to create artworks for football boots to be worn on the NRL's Indigenous Round before being auctioned online.
The medal winner is announced on grand final day.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
