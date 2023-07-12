Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Wellington's Tyrone Peachey has been named a finalist for the Ken Stephens Medal

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated July 12 2023 - 12:45pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wellington's Tyrone Peachey is finalist for the Ken Stephens Medal. Picture by Kelly Defina/Getty Images
Wellington's Tyrone Peachey is finalist for the Ken Stephens Medal. Picture by Kelly Defina/Getty Images

Wellington junior Tyrone Peachey's efforts in the community have been recognised by the NRL after he was named a finalist for the Ken Stephen Medal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.