Zoo Chat | Quok's up at the wildlife hospital?

Whether you're an Asian Elephant or an iconic Aussie Quokka, good eye health is essential.
That's why vets at Taronga Western Plains Zoo were recently joined by the team from Eye Clinic for Animals, to provide specialist care to some of the animals that call Dubbo Zoo home.
Led by Dr Kelly Caruso, this crack team of ophthalmologists are regulars at Taronga Western Plains Zoo, where they work closely with the veterinary and keeping teams to manage the ocular health of all creatures great and small.
The focus of this visit was Wir, a "really special" quokka who needed cataract surgery.
Wir has a complete cataract in her right eye, meaning her vision is completely impaired. While in the operating theatre, the team also planned to remove a small cataract in her left eye.
READ MORE:
Unfortunately, the team found Wir also had a retinal detachment in her right eye, meaning that removing the cataract would not have restored her sight.
"It's disappointing, we love to do those kinds of surgeries but if it's not going to help her, even though we're ophthalmologists, we're vets first and foremost and 'do no harm'," Dr Caruso said.
"That left eye is perfectly functional and visual and doesn't need any surgery.
"The vets here, they're fantastic, so they're wonderful at monitoring. The keepers are equally as good because they'll notice something and alert the vets. They're going to monitor her and they're going to take pressure readings on her to make sure she doesn't develop something called glaucoma.
"We're going to come back, we'll take the cataract out of the left eye and with the right eye, we can just wait and see if it ever does cause her any issues and we can make a plan for that one as well."
During the visit, the team also checked up on larger patients, including Asian Elephant Anjalee, Greater One-Horned Rhino Dora, Hippo Nile, Sumatran Tiger Indah, Lion Tiombe, Hershey the Goat, Khaleesi the Swamp Wallaby and Wir's daughters Murruwa and Djinda.
Just as in human medicine, veterinary ophthalmologists are qualified specialists in their field and complete many years of additional study and training.
The zoo and wildlife veterinarians at Taronga Western Plains work co-operatively with the veterinary ophthalmologists from Sydney Eye Clinic for Animals to ensure the best standard of care for our animals.
"We are extremely grateful to Dr Caruso and her team for their time, expertise and care of our animals," Taronga Western Plains Zoo vet Dr Rebecca Robey said.
"Being able to utilise the ophthalmologist's specialised equipment and knowledge allows us to give the zoo and wildlife patients the very best care and quality of life.
"Harbouring these positive relationships with external veterinary specialists is invaluable and incredibly beneficial for us vets, the Zoo's animals and for the wild."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.