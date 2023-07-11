"They've made us feel so special. We really appreciate that."
The last thing we needed was the Queensland State of Origin side feeling even more motivated ahead of game three on Wednesday night, but here we are.
It was halfback Daly Cherry-Evans who said that during the Maroons' fan day at Cairns last week.
Despite it being classic north Queensland weather with a tropical downpour falling for most of the day, a fantastic crowd turned out for their chance to see their heroes.
It pains me to say, but you love to see it.
Now, how about those Blues. What are they doing to connect, inspire and share the love?
Wait, they've basically been at Coogee the entire series.
Queenslanders love throwing the 'you just don't get Origin' barb in our direction, but this year it hurts to admit they might be right.
Coach Brad Fittler hasn't gained too many new fans this year and that's not just because of his team selections.
I've got no issue with him standing by James Tedesco or calling in Bradman Best, as coach you've got to make those calls and you're never going to please everyone.
But it's just the little things. It seems like there's a lack of plan or direction at times, there was the case of calling Clint Gutherson the form player in the comp after not picking him in the first two games but then admitting you don't have a plan for him ahead of game three, and - most importantly - the slight digs at people who have a go at him.
At Origin time you need to connect with the fans and you need everyone onside. There are few more parochial sporting events in our country. Everyone jumps on the Origin bandwagon each year, but it's about building that passion and getting your state behind the team and ensuring that connection is there year after year.
Are we feeling really connected to this year's NSW sides? I'm not.
The best way to gain that connection is through those face-to-face meetings. Those kids from Cairns will be telling the story of how they stood in the rain to see the 2023 Origin side for years to come.
Cherry-Evans is a Cairns junior and it was clear how much the opportunity meant to him. The same goes for Hamiso Tabui-Fidow. 'The Hammer' described it as "surreal" and the way he was posing for countless photos and holding young kids and babies you'd think he was running for Prime Minister.
After a special event like the fan day he'd probably collect a fair few votes, too.
Could you imagine if Freddy brought the Blues out west? School holiday time at Dubbo, Mudgee, Orange, Bathurst, Tamworth or Wagga would be amazing if NSW was having a training run in your own backyard.
The excitement generated by someone like Isaah Yeo back at Apex Oval signing some NSW merchandise for kids in the position he once was would be amazing to see.
Yeo isn't the only country product in the squad either. Far from it. Temora's Liam Martin is quickly becoming a Riverina legend, Cody Walker played his junior footy for the Casino Cougars and Reece Robson hails from Murwillumbah.
A country session would get fans of all ages out this way really wanting to tune in on Wednesday night, even if the series is already over.
It clearly has an impact on the players too. There might be of logistical issues to deal with when NRL clubs go to the country and sometimes it does seem like they just go through the motions at times during visits, but the enjoyment of the Queensland side at Cairns looked genuine to me.
Fittler visited Mudgee in late 2021 and said planned upgrades there could lead to a NSW training camp. We haven't heard anything about that since.
Yes, you need the best facilities possible for these players but sometimes it's about more than what you're doing on the field. It's about what makes State of Origin special.
It's just a shame we don't get the chance to see it in our state.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
