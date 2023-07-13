Disability services provider Bamara will be able to nearly double its respite day care capacity when it moves to a new premises - pending DA approval.
The NDIS provider is planning to move its respite site from Erskine Street to Commercial Avenue, Dubbo, where it will have room to support more participants.
David Powe, Program Manager, said once up and running, the new site would allow the organisation to support 100 customers, well above the 58 it currently serves.
He said demand for the organisation's services had expanded "quite rapidly" and Erskine Street "is not big enough" anymore.
"We'll be utilising the area [at Commercial Avenue] to provide daycare programs and social disability support," Mr Powe said.
Bamara's respite program provides independent social supports, including cooking programs, and school-leaver employment support programs to build participants' capacity to enter employment.
"We provide high-needs supports. We have 11 wheelchair customers at the moment, and we have non-verbal customers, and other customers who need a lot of support," Mr Powe said.
The organisation provides a suite of services in Dubbo including D-Hub, a program for First Nations participants, as well as a Driver Licensing Access Program which provides learn-to-drive assistance for people with disadvantage, either financial or cultural - including living remotely.
In addition to moving its respite daycare centre to Commercial Avenue, Bamara is also looking for another residential house to provide respite and independent living services.
"We currently have a place where we have young participants come in and they spend either a Monday or Thursday night working on what they'll be eating," Mr Powe said.
"They do the shopping, prepare the food, make the beds and do the washing - everyday details they can do independence-wise, to allow them to move out into their own place, like everybody else.
"It's a rite of passage, moving out with mates, as a young person. We aim to give them their skills to live independently."
Mr Powe said Bamara provided supports "that people need, not what we think they need".
"We provide support that people have a choice over."
A group of participants recently went to Sydney to see Disney On Ice - something "they wouldn't normally get to experience".
"It's something that's needed. You wake up and you're making a difference in people's lives and that puts a smile on your face and all the hard work is worthwhile," Mr Powe said.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
