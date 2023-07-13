Daily Liberal
Home/News/Health
Health

NDIS provider Bamara Dubbo expands disability respite daycare centre

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated July 13 2023 - 11:48am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Disability services provider Bamara will be able to nearly double its respite day care capacity when it moves to a new premises - pending DA approval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.