A group of Dubbo locals are on a mission to eradicate the Indian myna before it drives-out more native species from their nesting places.
The introduced bird species is now widespread throughout eastern Australia and is widely reported to pose a threat to native birds.
The NSW Department of Primary Industries states the species usurps nests and hollows, and kills the young and destroys the eggs of native birds, and has also been observed to kill small mammals.
The local group, called Dubbo Indian Myna Control Program (DIMCP), formed in April 2022 and is already made up of 700 volunteers who trap and euthanise Indian mynas.
The group was initially funded by Central West Local Land Services (LLS) to purchase individual 'peegee' traps and has since eradicated over 1700 Indian mynas in the Central West and Hunter LLS regions.
The program is administered by Dubbo Environment Group and president Margaret McDonald said they were looking for funding for the new financial year.
"Our group oversees the building, purchase and delivery of traps. Traps have been hired out within a 70-kilometre radius of Dubbo and sold outside that radius," Ms McDonald told the Daily Liberal.
"There are almost no NSW rural Indian myna control groups, which means that the bird continues to spread westwards. There is no control in Sydney, Newcastle or Wollongong.
"It is in everyone's interest to eradicate the feral birds wherever we can and to encourage more programs to start up in NSW. To date, our program is responsible for the management of over 100 private traps and two mobile aviary traps."
Trap builders come from Dubbo, as well as Gilgandra Men's Shed, Coonabarabran Men's Shed and Armatree, with trap coordinators from Coonabarabran, Gilgandra and Dunedoo.
The group has reportedly helped other control groups start-up including at the Whitsunday Islands, Cessnock and Hunter, and Tamworth, and Lithgow has recently received funding to begin their own program.
According to the Australian Environmental Pest Managers Association, Indian myna birds are not protected in any state of Australia and, as feral birds, no permission is required to trap and dispose of them. However, obligations exist through relevant animal welfare legislation to treat and dispose of the birds humanely.
Ms McDonald said the DIMCP practices "constant vigilance" to check the traps at least every two days, release any natives, refresh food and water, and remove and euthanise the Indian mynas.
"There will always be 2-5 birds left in the trap, if possible, to call others in," she said.
Trappers are provided with an information sheet requiring that they humanely euthanise the trapped birds under the guidelines set out by Local Land Services Invasive Species.
The group is asking the community to offer suitable locations to place mobile traps, particularly in areas the control group have noticed large flocks of Indian mynas, namely: the western end of Linda and Catherine Drive, west Dubbo; adjacent to Horizons and Anglican Grammar; Montefiores; Guerie; Wellington trotting track; Brocklehurst; Fletchers Grain; Dubbo stockyards; and Dubbo Turf Club.
"We would also welcome community support with mobile trap management and individual trap management. Individual traps are available to hire within a 70-kilometre radius of Dubbo for $50 or to purchase at $70. Please enquire at 0438 821 973," Ms McDonald said.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
