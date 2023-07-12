Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Environment

Dubbo Indian Myna Control Program aims to save native birds

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated July 12 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A group of Dubbo locals are on a mission to eradicate the Indian myna before it drives-out more native species from their nesting places.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.