"I'd like for it to be said to the politicians, how about you go and live in a caravan for 12 months, look at your house that's been washed away, then live in a pod for another two years."
Those are the words of Sue Cross, a Eugowra resident who feels her town has been ignored by the state Labor government.
Chris Minns was elected as NSW Premier in March 2023. But in more than 100 days since his party took office, he is yet to visit the flood-ridden community.
"You were voted in by the people, yet you can't come out and see the people," Mrs Cross said.
"Why? Because we're past the mountains out in the sticks? That seems to be the thought in every regard."
In the days following the November 2022 floods, former NSW Premier and Liberal member Dominic Perrottet visited Eugowra alongside Prime Minister and Labor member, Anthony Albanese, as well as independent Minister for Orange, Phil Donato.
But the only politician that Mrs Cross says has any "regular" contact with Eugowra is independent Member for Calare, Andrew Gee.
"They might come and do their big news story, well, why don't you come out six months later to see where we're up to," she added.
"Do you really care about the people of Eugowra, because if you do, it's time you come out, get on the ground, walk around the street and go house by house, talk to the people."
A NSW Government spokesman said since the state Labor government took office, the Minister for Regional NSW and Agriculture Tara Moriarty, Minister for Regional Roads and Transport Jenny Aitchison and Minister for Water and Housing Rose Jackson have all visited the Central West.
"Ms Moriarity specifically met with flood affected landholders in Eugowra to discuss their flood recovery and support," the spokesman added.
This claim was backed up by an Instagram post on Ms Moriarity's page on June 7 which showed her in Eugowra. This post came on the same day she was in Dubbo to weigh in on the rehab centre debate. Also on June 7, Ms Moriarity posted about being in Broken Hill.
Mrs Cross and her husband George weren't hit as hard as their friends and family during the 2022 floods. In fact, they class themselves as some of the "lucky ones."
But even though they've had a caravan of their own to live in since that natural disaster, life has been far from easy.
She said one of the main issues impacting the town right now was a lack of available tradespeople to get in and fix broken homes.
"We're seven months down the track and getting trades is a nightmare and that's nobody's fault, it's just the way it is," Mrs Cross said.
Now even she has taken up the government's offer to try and get a temporary pod to live in.
While Mrs Cross had heard some "conflicting" reviews from friends currently living in the pods, she said the overall feedback was positive.
"They're definitely better than a caravan, but they're probably not something you want to live in for the rest of your life," she said.
"Let's face it, we don't want to say anything negative about what the government's providing because they'll say 'stuff you' and not give us any pods."
To date, the NSW Reconstruction Authority has installed 71 temporary pods across the Cabonne, Forbes and Parkes Local Government Areas, with 63 of these handed over to residents, along with 124 caravans also delivered.
A spokesman for the Reconstruction Authority said these accommodation options were designed to help communities settle back into long-term housing, while rebuilding or repairing their home, relocating or securing a rental property.
But Mrs Cross questioned how you were meant to rebuild a "hell of a lot" of houses, when there aren't the trades available to get the job done.
"It's not a quick fix," she added.
ACM approached Minister for Emergency Services, Jihad Dib's office to see if there were any plans for Mr Dib or the current premier, Mr Minns, to visit Eugowra in the near future.
The NSW Government spokesman said: "Flood recovery and wider initiatives to support the Central West are a key focus for the Minns government.
"Since the election ministers have met with a range of community stakeholders from the region to discuss relevant issues, both in the Central West and other areas of the state, including council representatives and the local Member for Orange, Phil Donato.
"Ministers have engaged with the Central West on a range of issues including flood recovery, roads and water management, amongst other matters. We will continue to visit the region to discuss and act on initiatives to support communities."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
