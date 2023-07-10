I am disappointed by the NSW Labor Government's decision to suspend applications for the Regional Seniors Travel Card.
The travel card has been a lifeline for our seniors, providing them with the means to visit friends and family, travel for a doctor's appointment, or visit the shops to pick up groceries.
This heartless move shows a complete lack of empathy and understanding for the challenges faced by our seniors living in regional areas. They are already burdened by limited transportation options, and now the government is taking away their chance to travel and connect with their communities.
I urge everyone to sign our petition to help save this important cost-of-living measure.
Sign the petition: www.savethetravelcard.com.au
READ ALSO:
***
Congratulations to local artist Shakyla Toomey, who's artwork was chosen part of Service NSW's Aboriginal artwork pilot program to mark NAIDOC Week.
It was great to attend the official unveiling last week at Dubbo's Service NSW Service Centre, and be amongst the first to see Shakyla's incredible artwork, which encapsulates the rich cultural heritage and diversity of our community.
***
Last week I attended the official opening of Rural Fire Service (RFS) Orana's Bob Conran Training Facility and reveal of the new Catering and Communications Trailers.
RFS Orana received the funding through the NSW RFS and Brigades $20 million Brigade Grant Program, providing RFS Districts the opportunity to apply for funding up to the value of $400,000.
To best cater for the needs of their volunteers, the Orana Team District opted to purchase a training facility, and catering and communications trailers.
***
Local first year apprentices facing financial or personal hardship can be supported with a $15,000 Bert Evans Apprentice Scholarship to undertake their trade and study.
This scholarship program offers a great incentive for eligible locals to kick-start their career.
