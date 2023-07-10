Daily Liberal
Matters of State | Dugald Saunders continues card petition push

By Dugald Saunders
July 10 2023 - 4:00pm
Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders. File picture
I am disappointed by the NSW Labor Government's decision to suspend applications for the Regional Seniors Travel Card.

