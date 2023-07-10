SIDELINE EYE: All the photos from the weekend's sport

It was a massive weekend of sport in Dubbo and we were there to capture all the action.
Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre was kept busy on Saturday first heading to No.2 Oval for the NSW Rugby school holiday coaching clinic before ducking up to South Dubbo Oval as the Dubbo Demons hosted Orange.
From there, it was off to No.1 Oval for the Dubbo Kangaroos' Ladies Day before rounding things up with a stint at Apex Oval as the Dubbo Rhinos defeated CSU Bathurst.
On Sunday, McIntyre was at it again down at Apex Oval with local rivals Dubbo CYMS and Macquarie facing off.
If you would like to purchase any of these photos, visit the Daily Liberal office at 104 Talbragar Street, or call on 6883 2900 and press (1) for reception, or email classifieds.western@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
