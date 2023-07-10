If Dubbo CYMS' win over Macquarie on Sunday proved anything, it's that the Fishies have enough flexibility to go far in the Peter McDonald Premiership.
The club's production line of talent is almost second to none in the Western area but on Sunday, CYMS' ability to change positions mid-game was something to behold.
Jeremy Thurston is a prime example of this.
Starting the match at five-eighth, it didn't take long before the competition's leading points and try-scorer moved around spending time at fullback and mainly left centre after Claude Gordon entered the field.
Having swapped Thurston and others around before, CYMS coach Shawn Townsend admitted he might be still seeing who plays best in what positions.
"We are sort of flipping around with things at the moment," he said.
"We had 'Jez' (Thurston) at five-eighth there but with Claude coming on he just knows the game with all his experience.
"It also just makes Jeremy a ball-runner. We are sort of moving things around a bit."
Thurston crossed for a try towards the end of the match as did Gordon with CYMS running away late to claim a 28-14 victory.
With still four matches remaining before the finals begin, Townsend could use the next weeks to tinker with his lineup.
Gordon spent the start of the season in the halves but has started via the bench in recent weeks, moving into a playmaking role when he comes on while Alex Bonham and Mitch Cleary can both play on the ball more as well.
"Mitch Cleary gives a lot of options as well," Townsend said.
"He can play nine, six, 11 or 12 as well as 13. 'Bono' (Bonham) can play in the halves or at hooker.
"So it gives us a bit of flexibility out there.
"Even during the game, we had Jeremy go back to fullback there. Young Troyden (Dixon) lost a little bit of confidence there but still managed to get himself in the game.
"We'll see how we look going forward."
CYMS will travel down the Mitchell Highway on Sunday to take on the Wellington Cowboys.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
