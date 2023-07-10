Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

OUT AND ABOUT: A quiet morning at the Rotunda Markets

AM
By Amy McIntyre
Updated July 10 2023 - 11:20am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma and Winter Hill stand together at the Rotunda Markets. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Emma and Winter Hill stand together at the Rotunda Markets. Picture by Amy McIntyre

The second weekend into July was a quiet one in the community, but that didn't stop residents from getting out and about to explore.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Amy McIntyre

Photographer

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.