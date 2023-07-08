There was a time when Hill End's Butch and Fiona Pilley might lose up to 30 sheep in a night due to wild dog attacks.
Now they don't lose any. And the difference? Donkeys.
Local Land Services (LLS) says it worked closely with the Pilleys to introduce two donkeys as guardian animals into their Hill End grazing operation about three years ago.
READ ALSO:
"Since we've started, there have been no attacks from wild dogs on sheep with the donkeys in the mob," senior biosecurity officer Paul Gibb said.
"Knowing the history of this area, it's been a great outcome."
Mr Pilley said there was a time when "you could come down to a paddock in the morning and find 20 to 30 sheep killed in one night".
"They [wild dogs] can also kill a lot of lambs - one year we lost around 250 lambs with a follow-on impact on ewes lambing in the following years," he said.
"So the cost could easily add up to $30,000, plus the stress of having to come down every morning and find your sheep dead or maimed.
"The impact that the donkeys have had has been quite remarkable."
LLS says donkeys are well-suited as guardian animals and have a long history of protecting livestock in parts of the world.
However, they must be bonded carefully with livestock to ensure a successful result.
"Donkeys are well-matched against a wild dog and can be quite aggressive," Mr Gibb said.
"They can strike at a dog with their feet and grab it with their mouths, so they're very good defensive animals."
LLS says the donkey trial at Hill End is one of the ways the organisation works with landholders to "support effective pest management and reduce their impact on livestock and the environment".
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.