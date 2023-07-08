Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Donkeys keep sheep safe on Butch and Fiona Pilley's Hill End farm

By Newsroom
July 8 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was a time when Hill End's Butch and Fiona Pilley might lose up to 30 sheep in a night due to wild dog attacks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.