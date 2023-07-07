Get ready to be inspired

As someone who's spent the bulk of my time here reporting on local sport, there's nothing better than seeing someone go from the grounds of our region to the highest level.
Your Ash Sykes, Tom Robertson, Isaah Yeo and Matt Burton are just a few who have reached the very top of their chosen sport in recent times.
They won't be the last either as our region has a proud history of developing elite athletes.
Something that could help inspire the next generation to go on and achieve great things in the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup.
Future Australian representatives starting right here has happened before.
This week we brought you a story looking back at the 2011 New South Wales Junior Girls Football Championships right here at Dubbo.
Players from all over the state competed but it was in our very own Western under 12s side that Ellie Carpenter and Clare Hunt lined up.
Fast forward to today, and the pair are in camp with the Matildas ahead of the World Cup kicking off on July 20.
Having one player from the western area representing Australia on home soil is something to celebrate, and having two from the same junior side really is amazing.
You only need to drive around the Lady Cutler fields on a Saturday morning during winter to see how many young boys and girls love their football here.
No other centre in the region fields as many sides in the men's Western Premier League as Dubbo - we have three - and the likes of Sykes, Grace Maher, Jacob Tratt and Adrian Leijer have all started here and gone on to enjoy great success in the world game.
Back in 2015, it was Sykes playing at the World Cup and I can still remember the excitement within our office, let along the rest of Dubbo, during that time.
For Cowra and Grenfell - where Carpenter and Hunt hail from - the World Cup will be something to savour but it's the same for young players here.
There's no reason they can't be the next Carpenter or Hunt, or Sam Kerr or Caitlin Foord for that matter, and represent Australia at a future World Cup. We've got everything we need right here to set young athletes on the path to higher honours.
That, combined with the power an event of this magnitude right here in our country can have, is something we shouldn't take for granted.
Up the Tillies.
Nick Guthrie
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
