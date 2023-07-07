The Dubbo community has come together for a day of family fun celebrating Indigenous culture.
The event - hosted by Uniting on Friday, July 7 - wrapped up a jam-packed calendar of events for NAIDOC week in Dubbo.
Other events this year included a mainstreet march on Monday, a flag raising ceremony at the Rural Fire Service headquarters and an elder's morning tea on Thursday.
The theme for NAIDOC week was "For Our Elders". Across every generation, elders have played an important role and hold a prominent place in Indigenous our communities and families.
Visitors to the showground enjoyed traditional Indigenous crafts, dance workshops, live music, face-painting and tasty food. Jewellery, art and other crafts made by Indigenous creatives were also on sale on the day.
Our photographer was there to capture all the action.
Did she spot you in the crowd?
