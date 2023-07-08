Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Comment

Coulton's Catch-up | How the Regional Tech Hub can help you

By Mark Coulton
July 9 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton. Picture supplied
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton. Picture supplied

Regional Tech Hub available to help

I encourage anyone experiencing connectivity issues to make use of assistance available through the Regional Tech Hub.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.