Coulton's Catch-up | How the Regional Tech Hub can help you

I encourage anyone experiencing connectivity issues to make use of assistance available through the Regional Tech Hub.
The Australian Government funds the Regional Tech Hub, which provides free independent advice and support on telecommunications issues to Australians living and working in regional and remote locations, such as improving connectivity, resolving reception problems and how to use your home Wi-Fi to enable you to make calls and texts on your mobile phone.
The tech hub can be reached by phoning 1300 081 029 or visiting its website: https://regionaltechhub.org.au

Round 1 of the Australian Government's new Growing Regions Program is now open for applications from 5 July until 1 August 2023.
The program will provide grants of between $500,000 and $15 million to support capital works projects for community and economic infrastructure across regional, rural and remote areas.
While I encourage eligible not-for-profit organisations and local governments to consider applying, please note that many applicants will be required to make a significant co-funding contribution towards projects. If this requirement is restrictive please email me at mark.coulton.mp@aph.gov.au - it is important that the Government is made aware of whether their programs are accessible and practical for our communities.
For more details about the process of applying for these grants and eligibility criteria please visit the Department of Infrastructure website: https://www.infrastructure.gov.au/territories-regions-cities/regional-australia/regional-and-community-programs/growing-regions-program
Back in 2020 I discussed with locals the difference the Instant Asset Write-off would make to their businesses, allowing them to purchase machinery or other assets as a tax write-off. This was a great stimulus for regional economies, feeding into local suppliers and contractors.
The new Instant Asset Write-off is the lowest it has been since 2019 and my concern is that this falls short of providing our regions with what has been a fantastic supporter of productivity, especially for agricultural areas.
To read my media release: https://www.markcoulton.com.au/new-instant-asset-write-off-falls-short/
Together with the Speaker of the House Milton Dick MP I invite students across the Parkes electorate in years 10, 11 and 12 to submit an entry to the My First Speech Competition.
This competition asks students in years 10 to 12 to imagine themselves as a newly elected Member of the House of Representatives. The task is to write and present a 90 second first speech highlighting issues they are passionate about.
Three lucky students will be flown to Canberra with a parent or guardian to present their speeches live and undertake a program of meetings at Parliament House.
Students have from Monday 3 July 2023 until Friday 11 August 2023 to submit an entry.
Please visit the website for more information: https://www.aph.gov.au/myfirstspeech
