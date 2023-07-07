Fresh off the back of their brand-new album How to be Creative the band will stop at Dubbo Regional Theatre on Friday, July 7, 10.30am. Performing a mix of fan favourites and brand-new material from their new album, the band will be leaving no stone un-unturned. How to be Creative is a ten-song masterclass in embracing the creative urge, overcoming self-doubt, trying new things, learning from mistakes, working with others, and the superpower that is perseverance. Tickets $35 at drtcc.sales.ticketsearch.com/.
The Running in The Shadows show covers the best of Fleetwood Mac's career. From the early hits from the music of Peter Green, through to the Rumours album era, spanning up to Tango in The Night and even some of Stevie Nicks solo material. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, Saturday, July 8, 8pm. Tickets Adult $65, Youth $50, Concession $55 available online.
Since 1998, International Wrestling Australia has been providing entertainment for locals in urban and regional locations that is as physical as it comes. Our group of well-conditioned athletes will enter the venue, step into an 18 x 18ft wrestling ring and launch into battle. We have giants of Australia, the fiery high-flyers, impressive female wrestlers and characters that will certainly make you love them or make you hate them. Dubbo RSL Club Resort, Saturday, July 8, 8pm. Tickets Adults $22, Child $17 (u15yrs), available online.
Dubbo greyhounds in July
Rug up and enjoy the dogs racing on July 8, from 4.57pm. There will be 12 races in total. Full bar/canteen and eftpos facilities available along with on-course TAB. Bring the family as there is a jumping castle for the kids. Entry - Adults $7.50; Pensioners $5; Children under-16 free. Dawson Park Greyhound Track.
Dubbo Film Society presents five films from around the world including Italy, Ireland, England and Australia, at Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre. Films are Nitram; Evicted; The Quiet Girl; Belli Ciao and Empire of Light. Sunday July 9, from 9.30am. Tickets $50 fo,r non-members. For more information visit dubbofilmsociety.com.
Be prepared to be spellbound, thrilled and amazed by the Magic & Circus Spectacular Show. The explosive performance will feature mind-boggling illusions, juggling, levitation, unicycling, hilarious comedy and spectacular feats of balance that will shock, stun, and amaze your little ones. Dubbo RSL Club Resort, Wednesday, July 12, 11am - 12.30pm. Tickets $15 per child, adults free. Online at dubborsl.sales.
Get Taken on a thrilling journey with Dinuka Mckenzie. Join Macquarie Regional Library Dubbo for a chat featuring Dinuka Mckenzie's latest crime fiction novel - Taken. Detective Sergeant Kate Miles returns to unravel a captivating mystery in the fictional town of Esserton. Don't miss this gripping tale of suspense, family secrets, and personal struggles. Wednesday, July 12, 12pm. Tickets free but must be booked at eventbrite.
Within the comfort of the Western Plains Cultural Centre, your cultural tour lead, Kent Buchanan, will take you on a trip examining current shows in some of the most popular galleries and museums across the world. Exploring recent news, issues and notable individuals who are shaping culture. Wednesday, July 19, August 16, 6pm-8pm. Tickets are free, but bookings are advised at 123tix.
Can You Hear What I See? is an exhibition by Wellington-based artist Kate Kenworthy that explores her connection to water. Drawing on her heightened senses of touch and hearing due to a visual impairment, Kenworthy's exhibition questions the very thing that many of us take for granted: sight. Western Plains Cultural Centre on until Sunday, July 30, 10am-4pm daily. A number of exhibitions on show include: Fifty Fine Photographs by Bob Montgomery, until July 30. Archibald Prize 2022, until July 30. 1X4 8 July - 5 November 2023.
Poultry shows coming up at Dubbo Showground: Dubbo Poultry Club Show - Sunday July 9; National Leghorn Poultry Show - Saturday 22 - Sunday 23 July.
On the fourth Saturday of every month at Cameron Park, Wellington, from 8am to 1pm (Sep - May) and 9am to 1pm (June - Aug). Try the best breakfast burgers in the region, sensational steak sandwiches and snags. Drop in for coffee and beverages, fresh fruit and veg, artisan soaps and beauty product, Kids toys, clothing household items and collectables. Next one on July 23.
The Dubbo Rotunda Market showcases local and regional fresh produce and home-made arts and crafts. Food, coffee, produce, baking, condiments, handmade goods and unique recycled vintage wares. The venue is Macquarie Street, Sunday, July 26, from 8am-1pm.
Held the first and third Saturday of every month, the next one is Saturday, July 15. A range of seasonal fresh produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants, as well as fresh bread, meats, award-winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinates, honey, wine, nuts and more. 8am to noon. Macquarie Lions Park.
Harness Racing in Dubbo has been running since the 1890's attracting trainers across the central west and beyond. Come and watch the horses race under the ribbon of lights on Friday, July 7, July 28, from 6pm-9pm.
Brew Tunes at the Brewery: Devil's Hollow Brewery - every Friday from 6.30pm - July - 7 - Jo Hyndes; 14 - Nick Wall.
Old Bank Restaurant and Bar: Every Tuesday, Muso's Night, BYO instrument, from 7.30pm-10.30pm; live music every Friday and Saturday night (local artists); vinyl Saturdays - bring a record to get a free drink on arrival - 2pm-6pm.
South Dubbo Tavern: 8.30pm-11.30pm, Fridays - July - 14 and 28 - Shane Riley
The Castlereagh Hotel: 8pm - 11.45pm, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays: - July - 7 - Shane Riley; 13 - Duncan Ferguson; 14 - Jade Martin; 15 - Shane Riley; 20 - Duncan Ferguson; 21 - Matt Harris; 22 - Shane Riley; 27 | Sam Coon; 28 - Jade Martin; 29 - Shane Riley.
The Establishment Bar: Live music Fridays. July - 7 - DJ Robzee , 9pm - 11pm; 14 - Sebastian Jones, 6pm - 9pm; 21 - Joel Riley, 6pm - 8pm; 28 - The Chalkies Jazz Band, 6pm - 8 pm.
The Geurie Lions Market is only on four times a year, so don't miss out on grabbing a bargain or a unique, special gift. Over 60 stalls offering arts, crafts and home-made goodies. Held at Wise Park on the last Saturday of every third month between 8am - 1pm. Next one July 29.
Highly successful and critically acclaimed, choreographed by two time world Irish dance champion Michael Donnelan, Rhythms of Ireland is set to captivate audiences young and old with heart pounding music, spectacular dance routines and vibrant costumes. With a cast of talented musicians and world class dancers, this show blends traditional Irish step- dancing with contemporary choreography, creating a thrilling and unique experience for all ages. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, Saturday, August 19, 7.30pm, $59.90-$79.90 at drtcc.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/sales.
Dubbo Classic Cars and Coffee is a casual get together on the first Sunday of every month (next event July 2) for local car enthusiasts and owners of special interest cars, hot rods, classics, customs, restored, vintage, muscle cars, street machines, exotics, etc. Classic and custom Bikes are also welcome. Victoria Park, 8am-noon. Mobile cafe supplies coffee, donuts and hot food. Entry by gold coin donation, money donated to Make a Wish Foundation. Entry via Talbragar Street.
Experience the nostalgia of the golden age of steam travel in the Central West. Perfect for all ages, take one of our 70-minute return journeys from Orange railway station to Polona and return. Bring a hamper and settle back in a heritage carriage and enjoy the passing countryside. July 7 - 9, 8am - 5pm. Tickets Adult: $30; Concession: $25; Child: $20; Family: $80 at 123tix.
The Beanies live show is perfect for kids who love to sing, dance and get their sillies out! This high energy and engaging show features hit songs from The Beanies ARIA-nominated music from ABC Kids TV such as Topsy Turvy Zoo, Power and The Painting Song. Mini Beanies can also look forward to hearing from well-loved characters from their award-winning podcast, such as Professor-Know-it-all. July 8 at the Ophir Hotel, at 10.30am. Tickets $20 per child with accompanying adult free at nowbookit.com.
This month the menu is influenced by the wonderful produce and flavours of the Mediterranean. Nile Street Cafe enjoys partnerships with local food and wine producers, with the wine list offering a range of wines from local wineries. A great night out. Bookings are essential. The full menu is available on their Facebook Page, where bookings can be made via Messenger. Cost $85. July 7 and 21, 6pm - 10.30pm.
Enjoy a delicious martini at The Garden Martini Bar at the Oriana Retro Hotel. Picture by Erwin.
It's style and sophistication this season in the Winter Garden at The Oriana Retro Hotel and Resort, with the launch of the brand new Garden Martini Bar. Celebrate the launch of this new bar with martinis for $15, by the crackling fire pits and warming heaters, on Fridays and Saturdays in July, from 5pm - 7pm. Reserve a place at nowbookit.com.
Every Saturday in July, and early August, enjoy an unforgettable Truffle Hunt and Lunch Experience at Borrodell Estate, Canobolas. Immerse yourself in the world of truffles as you embark on a thrilling hunt alongside Oranges' most renowned truffle dog trainer Teneka and her expert truffle dogs Buddy, and Ivy. After an exhilarating hunt, indulge in a delectable three-course truffle lunch at our renowned Sister's Rock Restaurant. Our talented chefs will showcase the exquisite flavours of truffles in each carefully crafted dish.To complement your meal, savour a glass of Borrodell's famous mulled heritage apple cider. Let the warm and aromatic flavours of this delightful beverage enhance your dining experience. From 10.30am - 2.30pm. Reserve your place for Adult: $220 - $220; Child: $90 - $110 at 123tix.
Australian history is author Kate Gadsby's passion; she has spent much of the past 25 years researching history of the Nubrygyn district, Euchareena. Kate's resulting book Convicts, Capitalists and Corruption spans the arrival of convict ships in Sydney Cove to exploration and settlement at Bathurst, Nubrygyn and Wellington. Orange City Library. Tuesday, July 18 at 2pm. Book at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/657383911977, or call Orange City Library on 6393 8132.
Experience the historic Amusu Theatre and Movie Museum at Manildra with a monthly film screening on the third weekend of every month. The theatre is a rare, purpose-built Art Deco theatre that has been continuously operated since it was built in 1936. Next screenings at 6.30pm, July 15-16, Living starring Billy Nighy. Tickets at www.amusutheatre.com/.
The experience starts at 11am with a guided tasting of selected Printhie wines from the Cellar Door at Nashdale. At the end of the tasting you'll select your favourite wine from the Topography range (included in the price). You'll then be handed your picnic ready for you to find your favourite spot on the estate. Reserve your spot for $95pp at printhiewines.rezdy.com/398972/printhie-picnic.
The Corner Store Gallery profiles the best of established and emerging Australian creatives, with curator Madeline Young seeking out colourful and visually arresting aesthetics in either art or design. Robin Meiklejohn is an Orange-based watercolour artist. Growing up in the Blue Mountains completely surrounded by natural bushland Robin developed a life-long appreciation of the beauty and fragility of her natural environment. It is her love of this environment that underpins much of her art practice today. The Gallery is open 10am - 4pm, see Robin's art July 10-16.
Join The Corner Store Gallery for a monthly(ish) series of intimate performances by some of the region's best young talent. Bringing music and art together for the first time, Studio Sessions invites you to immerse yourself in our creative space and enjoy a slow winter session. Friday, July 8, 6pm - 8pm.
Learn all about cooking delicious Winter dishes that pair perfectly with red wine. Food and wine lovers will savour the opportunity to closely watch their class chef working their craft. Michael will present and cook his recipes so guests can easily fire questions as he fires up the pans on the stove. The group sit around the kitchen table to enjoy the delicious fare prepared - matched perfectly with Ross Hill's cool climate Orange wines. Thursday July 20, 6pm. Tickets $100 at www.rosshillwines.com.au/barrel-and-larder/.
The Orange Region Farmers Market is held on the second Saturday of every month and showcases local produce strictly from the Orange region. Next event July 8. Meet the producers and taste their fresh seasonal produce. Over 60 stalls featuring flowers and plants, fruit and vegetables, artisan bread, cheeses, meats, olives and olive oil, gourmet preserves, free-range eggs, and more! Quality breakfast and hot food stalls and locally roasted coffee available. See the list of produce at orangefarmersmarket.org.au/visit-the-market/#autumn. Gold coin entry funding Rotary Daybreak community projects. Northcourt, behind the Orange Art Gallery, 8.30am-noon.
Live Music Saturday's are on every Saturday until August 26, from 1pm-5pm. Enjoy local musicians with views of the vineyard hills, delicious food and drinks in the most relaxed country setting in the region at 21 Boree Lane, Lidster. Call 6365 6212, or visit stockmansridge.com.au to secure your spot for $5. You can also enjoy High Tea with a delicious selection of sweets, savouries, scones, tea and a glass of award-winning Storm Sparkling each first Saturday of the month until November 4, noon-6pm. Tickets $60pp.
Everything you have ever wanted to know about agricultural shows in the region from the very beginning. Orange and the Central West have a long tradition of agricultural shows. From dressage to dog trials, sponge cakes to sideshows, and prize-winning poultry to pickles and preserves, this hands-on exhibition has something for everyone. Until October 15, 9am-4pm. For more information visit www.orange.nsw.gov.au/orange-regional-museum/whats-on/.
The Bathurst Winter Festival delivers 16 (July 1 - 16) days of fun for all ages, across the three weekends and two weeks of the NSW winter school holidays. The 2023 Bathurst Winter Festival will be held across Kings Parade and Machattie Park in the heart of Bathurst's CBD. There's stunning light shows on historic Bathurst buildings, the outdoor McDonald's Bathurst Ice Rink, show rides, a world of flavours at our signature food events, live music and more. See www.bathurstwinterfestival.com.au/Home for details.
Experience the underground world of a gold mining at Bald Hill tourist mine. A short walk or drive from Hill End, this guided tour is ideal for families and school groups. Walk 80 metres into the tunnel and see quartz reefs. At 80 metres a vertical shaft may be climbed via 10 ladders and 10 platforms to exit the mine. The shaft climb is not compulsory. Open most weekends, and weekday tours can be arranged. Open seven days during school holidays: Monday to Saturday 1.30pm & Sunday 11am. Bookings essential at Northey's Store, Clarke Street or call Kerrie on 0427 301 189. Final bookings 1/2 hour prior to tour time. Fees apply.
Bathurst Regional Art Gallery tours hosted by Gallery assistants are held every Saturday at 11am. These are free and tickets can be reserved at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/exhibition-tours-tickets-612698266007.
A free, fun, and friendly weekly 5k community event. Walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate - it's up to you! Please register before you first come along. Only ever register with parkrun once and don't forget to bring a scannable copy of your barcode (request a reminder). If you forget it, you won't get a time. www.facebook.com/Bathurstparkrun. Next runs on July 8, 15, 22.
Bathurst Harness Racing Club has more exciting race meetings in July. Wednesday, July 7, 12, 19, 26, 5pm-9pm. So come trackside for the exhilarating races and enjoy for a delicious meal and a cold beverage from inside the heated clubhouse, at 169 College Road, South Bathurst. Visit www.harness.org.au/bathurst/bathurst.cfm, for more information.
Every first Sunday of the month, from 9am until 1pm, head to Logan Brae Village, 34 Busby Street, Bathurst, for fresh, locally grown and locally made quality produce and goods from the Bathurst, Central West & Blue Mountains regions. Next event August 6.
Bathurst Farmers' Market is a Lions Club of Bathurst Project on every fourth Sunday of the month. Wander through the pavilions and sample or buy fresh regional produce. The market aims to encourage stalls with goods that are grown and/or produced within the Bathurst and Central West Regions. Locally Community Groups are often on hand with information, entertainment and much, much more. Next event Saturday, July 22, Bathurst Showground, 8am-noon, entry by gold coin donation.
Come and explore the stalls under the trees beside the Macquarie River in Berry Park, with a kids' playground and Lions Club barbecue offering drinks and hot food. A wide range of interesting stalls are on hand on the first Saturday of the month - next one is August 5, 9am-1pm.
You'll enjoy tasting the wine, beer and gin, and hear the great stories behind the products from the makers, the growers and the families. Visit one of the Bathurst region's wineries: Winburndale Vineyard & Winery, Renzaglia Wines, Rock Forest or Vale Creek Winery (varies month to month dependent on wineries' availability). Check out the historic Bathurst Grange Distillery and Reckless Brewing Co for tastings, a tour and relaxed lunch. Enjoy beautiful countryside, lovely cellar doors with great staff and outstanding products. Inclusions: Driver/guide, tasting fees at winery, distillery, brewery and lunch. Tickets $179. For bookings and other winery tours available visit bathursttours.com.au/tours/winery-tours/.
Enjoy High Tea including scrumptious savoury and sweet treats, Sunday, July 9, 2.30pm. Enjoy a variety of leaf tea, plunger coffee and and elegant live classical Celtic harp music. Main rooms and gardens are open to explore. Adult $55; Seniors $50; 14 years and younger $40. Tickets at Bathurst Visitor Information Centre, or 6332 1444 and the venue or online www.abercrombiehouse.com.au/. Also enjoy the Kids' Night tour at 5.30pm, July 12, and Christmas in July Winter Roast Lunch at 12.30pm.
The Bathurst region produces beautiful cool climate wines.This tour by Bathurst Tours takes in three of the region's finest. Enjoy beautiful countryside, lovely cellar doors with great staff and outstanding products.This small group tour caters for up to 15 people in a coaster coach. Tour Highlights: Visit three local wineries: Rock Forest Vineyard, Winburndale Vineyard & Winery, Renzaglia Wines, or Vale Creek Winery (varies month to month dependent on availability); O'Connell Avenue Cafe & Store. July 8, 9.30am-3.30pm, $65 (plus food and tastings). Bookings at bathursttours.com.au/tours/winery-tours/.
The Dinomaniacs bring their interactive energetic dinosaur adventure to Bathurst on July 11, at 10.30am. A family show spectacular journey back in time with Toby the T-Rex, Trixi Triceratops, Ozzi and Oi. our Aussie dinosaurs, Rainbow J, Shaun (The Dino Doctor), and many more prehistoric special guests will delight with their original songs like Rock & Roar, The Dino Dr and Dance with the Dinosaurs together with classic toe-tapping tunes to get everyone up and dancing. Plus exciting opportunities for the audience to get up close and personal with the dinosaurs. Tickets from $16.50 at ticketek.
Visit Bathurst Grange Distillery producer of outstanding gin and whiskey all located at one of Bathurst's heritage farmstead estates established in 1823. Then, tour, taste and lunch at Bathurst's newest independent craft brewery, Reckless Brewing Co. located at The Crago Mill, founded in 1906 by Francis Crago. July 15 and August 19, 10.30am-2.30pm, $145. Inclusions: Driver/guide, tasting fees at distillery, brewery and lunch. Exclusions: Cellar door purchases, beverages with lunch. Attendees must be 18 years or above. Bookings essential at bathursttours.com.au/tours/winery-tours/.
Bathurst's historic Showground holds fascinating stories of the structures and people associated with the ground and the importance of the annual Show. The first Show at this site was in 1878. The Showground has been described as probably the finest group of traditional rural showground pavilions and ancillary buildings in Australia. Discover some of the stories during this tour of the site. Meet in front of the Howard Pavilion, Bathurst Showground. $10 per person - bookings essential at Bathurst Visitor Information Centre 1800 68 1000 or online at bathurstregion.com.au/autumn-colours.
Pack a picnic lunch and take the kids down to the miniature railway to enjoy a few rides on working scale model trains, just across the road from the Adventure Playground. Covered shoes must be worn. Trains run the third Sunday of the month (next is July 16), weather permitting. Rides are $2.
Bathurst Historic Car Club's 34th annual swap meet will be the first year at its new venue at Mount Panorama, behind the pit area with access via Mountain Straight. All car enthusiasts, collectors and those looking for that special item are invited to come along. A vehicle display will include vintage, heritage and classic cars. Cost to take part in the display is $5, which includes entry to the swap meet. General entry $5 per person, children free. Outdoor sites free. Camping on-site Saturday night for sellers $25, with entry by 8pm. Food will be catered by local service clubs. Sunday, August 20. 6am to 3pm. For further information contact LeeAnn 0400 751 668, or Paul 0403 559 955.
Join a choir
Macquarie Male Singers meets every Tuesday, from 7.15pm at the Catholic Parish Centre, behind the Cathedral, cnr William and Keppell Sts, Bathurst. We are an all-male choir, with a singing strength around two dozen members of all ages, and new members would be most welcome. For more information, please contact John Kendall, on 0427410625.
The Bathurst Arts Trail is a collective of artists throughout the Bathurst region who open their galleries to visitors on each Art's Trail Open Weekend. This occurs on the first weekend of each month - next dates August 5-6. All artists are happy to have visitors to their galleries by appointment. Painters, potters, glass artists, sculptors and printmakers showcase their talents in town and country studios and galleries. Golden Bali flags indicate an artist nearby. Visit bathurstartstrail.com.
Platform Arts Hub, corner of Railway Lane and Adelaide Lane, Blayney, is this year's host of the Waste 2 Art Regional Showcase, which aims to engage the community thropugh creative works made from reused & recyclable waste materials. Councils involved host a local competition and the winning artworks are transported to a regional exhibition This is free to the public, so rug up and come along, but remember you will be attending an event that is located at a live train station. July 22, 11am - 1pm.
Come down to Club Millthorpe and check out some live tunes. For nearly 15 years from May to October the club has put on a monthly afternoon of high quality original acoustic music. The concerts are carefully curated to provide a wonderful listening experience for the audience and a respectful space for performers to share their work. This year's line-up will be: July 16 - Nerida Cuddy (Canowindra) is an evocative writer whose songs reflect emotional depth, breathing the landscape of rural Australia. Her story-based concerts create space for connection and reflection, humour and fun. She is looking forward to her first UK tour in 2023. August 20 - Wildflowers (Cowra); September 17 - Corn Nut Creek (USA/Melbourne); and October 15 - Prine: The Songs of John Prine (various artists). Follow Acoustic Sunday Millthorpe of Facebook for updates.
Blayney library has recently added new Lego sets. Children who love to build and be creative are invited to new School Holiday Lego Club at the library on Tuesday, July 4 and Thursday, July 13, from 11.15am to 12.45pm. Book your place by calling Blayney Library on 6368 2581.
Get dressed in your finest attire, Lyndhurst Golf Club is hosting a black tie ball. The evening's menu will feature a main course, dessert and nibbles, while entertainment will be provided by Neil Gill. Bookings are essential with tickets available individually or by the table. Cost is $50 per person. Saturday, July 8. 6pm 'til late. For further information or to book, email lyndhurstgolfclub@outlook.com or phone Ashley Clark on 0455 130 822.
On August 4, Milthorpe will come alive at night with the 2023 Millthorpe Night Markets from 5pm - 9pm, on Pym Street, as the opening event for the Orange Winter Fire Festival. The Millthorpe Night Markets is a great event with lots of entertainment and fun for the whole family. Sample some of the best from local producers, wineries and businesses, all whilst soaking up the vibe with live music and more.
Cowra library will host local author Claudia Harrison as she launches her third book, Dinner First, which continues the story of Heather, a woman who struggles to avoid sabotaging the good things in her life, who was first introduced in Leading Me to You and Remind Me. Friday, July 7 at 10.30am. All three books will be available for sale at the event. Book a place by calling Cowra library on 6340 2180.
The Cowra Japanese Garden covers five hectares - the largest in the southern hemisphere! It was built here because of Cowra's special significance to the Japanese. The unique relationship of Cowra and Japan originated on a cold night in August 1944, when more than a thousand Japanese prisoners of war broke out of the prison camp. The 231 Japanese soldiers who died in the escape were buried nearby and local members of the RSL tended their graves. As mutual respect grew over the years between Japan and the citizens of Cowra, the idea of a garden arose. The Cowra Japanese Garden & Cultural Centre is open every day except Christmas Day. Adults - $18, Seniors - $15, Students - $15, Children (5-12 years) - $9.
The 50 hectares Hawkins Family Private Garden extends beyond Mayfield Garden and is breathtaking in its design and expanse. Just some of the private garden features include: the English Box Hedge Maze; the 80-metre cascade and waterfall; the Walled Kitchen Garden; Mayfield Chapel; Croquet Court; Mayfield Amphitheatre; Rowing boats on Mayfield Lake. It is open from 9am, and give yourself a minimum of 4 hours during to see the full garden. July 1 - July 16. Tickets are $35 pp at mayfieldgarden.com.au/book-garden.
Like a forbidden fruit, tempting truffles have to be hunted down. Join in a hunt for the elusive aromatic truffle, enjoy a relaxing farmstay, ride your horse or book your next event in the boutique truffle hunting lodge at RedGround. On Saturdays and Sundays from now until the end of August. Learn how to pair truffle with food to create simple and delicious meals. Fresh truffle and products available for purchase on the day. Tickets for the two hour experience are $176 pp and can be booked at redground.rezdy.com/559223/truffle-hunt-touch-and-taste.
Saturday August 5 , will see local produce and products on sale at the monthly Farmers Market. Located at the Oberon Showground, the event features stalls from local businesses where you can buy plants, food, craft items and lots of other surprises. Buy a coffee or a snack, meet your neighbours from around the Oberon community and support your local small and micro businesses. The markets are on the first Saturday of every month.
NAIDOC Week First Nations Film Festival on Friday, July 7 from 3pm. All events are at Oberon Library and Community Centre.
The markets are on at the Tarana Fire Shed on the fourth Sunday of every month, from 9am to 1pm, with the next one on Sunday, July 23. The regular stalls will be there and you can select from the great food offerings, have some wine or beer from the licensed outlets, and listen to some great music.
Oberon has a long history and some of it has been collected in the museum at the corner of Lowes Mount Road and Scotia Avenue. As well as artifacts and photographs from Oberon's past, the museum has a 3D model of what the town looked like in the 1930s. Of particular interest is the recently opened Forest and Timber display which tells the story of the local timber industry. The museum is open every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am to 2.30pm and admission is $5 or $12 for a family. (Check opening hours over the holidays.)
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am, at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month. Upcoming dates for the Mudgee CWA Day Branch meetings: August 4. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
