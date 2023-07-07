Daily Liberal
July 7 2023 - 12:24pm
DUBBO

Don't miss Teeny Tiny Stevies.
Teeny Tiny Stevies

School holiday fun

Fresh off the back of their brand-new album How to be Creative the band will stop at Dubbo Regional Theatre on Friday, July 7, 10.30am. Performing a mix of fan favourites and brand-new material from their new album, the band will be leaving no stone un-unturned. How to be Creative is a ten-song masterclass in embracing the creative urge, overcoming self-doubt, trying new things, learning from mistakes, working with others, and the superpower that is perseverance. Tickets $35 at drtcc.sales.ticketsearch.com/.

