It was more than 20 years ago when John Hutty grabbed a rear boot spoiler a mate was going to throw away.
That was all he started with but now that spoiler sits atop a 1972 HQ Holden SS.
Just recently the Dubbo motorhead finished a 10-month build of the SS, two decades after he got the first part.
"A mate was clearing out his shed of HQ Holden parts" Mr Hutty said.
"He was tossing the rear spoiler and I claimed it, knowing that one day I'd find an HQ to put it on".
It was roughly 10-15 years ago Mr Hutty found that HQ.
It had sat outside for years with no motor or gearbox, no interior, and a roughly cut hole in the roof for a sunroof, so the rain had got in and the floors and sills were rusted.
"It probably should've been scrapped," Mr Hutty laughed.
"But I saw the potential in it and dragged it home and stored it in a container knowing that one day I'd restore it".
Mr Hutty did some research and discovered the spoiler was a dealer option for the HQ in its day.
"They're very seldom seen so I thought I'd fit it as a rare option" he said.
The HQ SS was released in August 1972 by Holden as a sports model based on the Belmont sedan with a 253 V8 and four-speed and a few dress up items.
Mt Hutty's original ultra violet colour with painted blackouts and he's added wide GTS rims. It currently has a black vinyl interior while he's waiting on the original style houndstooth trim to be completed.
As with all of his cars, Mr Hutty has done all the work himself except the upholstery. He replaced the roof and floors and repaired the sills before finishing off the body and paint. He rebuilt the engine, gearbox and diff from parts that he'd collected over the years and now he's enjoying the fruits of his labour.
"It's like a blast from the past driving the SS" he said.
"I had a six-cylinder HQ when I was 19 and I drove the wheels off it."
Mr Hutty's wife, Jackie, remembers those days.
"Yes , he drove like a mad man back then, but he's taking it a bit easier in this one," she added.
The Huttys are members of the Central West Car Club and hope to have the HQ at their annual car show later in the year.
It's planned for Pioneer Oval in Parkes on Saturday, October 14.
