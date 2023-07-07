It's do-or-die time for the Dubbo Demons Tier 1 side with a finals spot slowing slipping out of their grasp.
The Demons are back at South Dubbo Oval this weekend against Orange in a match which is almost a must-win should the side wish to play in the AFL Central West finals.
On an already important weekend for the club, all three Demons sides will run out in their new heritage jerseys, designed to pay homage to their long history.
Long-time player and Tier 1 captain Joe Hedger believes it's going to be a special occasion.
"It's pretty cool to have all three grades running out for our heritage round against another foundation club in Orange," he said.
"It's going to be pretty surreal, I'm really keen on the jerseys, they look great.
"Hopefully we can get a few past players to come up and watch."
Currently, without a win this season, the Demons sit at the bottom of the Tier 1 ladder but are just two wins behind Orange.
With three matches left against the Tigers, should the Demons win all those they would be in with a chance of playing finals.
"To be honest it hasn't been the season we hoped for after the start of the year but there have been a lot of positives," Hedger said.
"At the end of the day, we need to win footy games to get into the finals.
"All the boys have spoken about it this week, we have to win if we want to make finals."
Meanwhile, the Women's side can continue their impressive season on Saturday against Orange.
Currently sitting second on the ladder, the Demons only trail Bathurst on for and against, with the two teams looking destined to play each other in yet another grand final.
Over the past two seasons, the two sides have dominated the competition while the Bathurst Bushrangers have also taken steps forward this year.
All of the action at South Dubbo Oval will begin at 11am.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
