Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dubbo Demons will wear their heritage jerseys this weekend

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
July 7 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kaitlyn Waldie, Joe Hedger and Jacob Pearce will all lead the Dubbo Demons this weekend in the club's heritage jerseys. Picture by Tom Barber
Kaitlyn Waldie, Joe Hedger and Jacob Pearce will all lead the Dubbo Demons this weekend in the club's heritage jerseys. Picture by Tom Barber

It's do-or-die time for the Dubbo Demons Tier 1 side with a finals spot slowing slipping out of their grasp.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.