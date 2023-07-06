Jason Owen has achieved plenty in his career and he's all set for another highlight following an announcement this week.
It has been confirmed Mr Owen, a former X-Factor runner-up who hails from the tiny Central West town of Albert, will co-host the 52nd Tamworth Country Music Festival with Tania Kernaghan.
Mr Owen was previously nominated for a Golden Guitar in 2014 while he has recently been playing around the region with Ms Kernaghen as part of the 'Let Your Love Flow' tour.
As part of that tour, the pair also visited a number of schools in the area.
READ ALSO:
The hosting announcement came alongside the news of the first artists to be playing at next year's Tamworth Country Music Festival.
Australasian Roll of Renown and ARIA Hall of Fame Inductee Kasey Chambers, most successful Golden Guitar winner of all time Troy Cassar-Daley, nine time Golden Guitar winner and ARIA nominated Adam Harvey, top 2023 Golden Guitar winners Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley, country icon Lee Kernaghan, multi-award winner Beccy Cole, 2023 Toyota Album of the Year and ARIA award winner Casey Barnes, eight time Golden Guitar and ARIA award winner Fanny Lumsden, 2023 Female Artist of the Year Amber Lawrence, and country music legend John Williamson are among the first lot of musicians announced.
"For more than five decades, the home and heart of Australian country music has welcomed some of the country's biggest stars and emerging talent," festival manager Barry Harley said.
"The Toyota Tamworth Country Music Festival is the nation's premier country music event and we cannot wait to welcome fans and artists in January 2024."
The 2024 event will start on January 19.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.