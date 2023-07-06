Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

New Holland Cup: Dubbo Rhinos are looking to break a six-match losing streak

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
July 6 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dale Smith is one of the Rhinos most experienced players this season. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Dale Smith is one of the Rhinos most experienced players this season. Picture by Amy McIntyre

It's been a tough New Holland Cup campaign for the Dubbo Rhinos and there is belief things can turn around this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.