It's been a tough New Holland Cup campaign for the Dubbo Rhinos and there is belief things can turn around this weekend.
The Rhinos will host CSU Bathurst at Apex Oval as the run to the finals heats up, with both sides still having a chance of featuring in the post-season.
Currently sitting fourth but 15 points back from the team above, the Doug Sandry-coached Rhinos have won just two games this season and dropped their last match against CSU.
But with a finals spot on the line, Sandry admitted the side will be relying on depth this week especially.
"Every match is a big game for us at the moment, we've dropped our last six," he said.
"Injuries-wise we are doing it hard, we've got seven or eight blokes out injured at the moment and we picked up another couple out in Narromine.
"Things just don't happen to be going our way this year but that's life, we'll have a young side this weekend and it will be exciting to see the future of the club run around.
"If we can get a big win this weekend it would be great but CSU is going to be tough."
One thing a number of injuries can do is give younger members of the club a chance to experience first grade.
With the likes of Alex Daley-Brown and Lachlan Toomey all debuting this season, Sandry has been impressed by how the inexperienced forward pack has developed.
"Most of our starting forward will be 20 years old or younger, the other guys are in their 20s as well," he said.
"We've got a very young pack but we will keep working with them to mould them in the direction they need to go in.
"Backline-wise we've been hit by injuries as well."
Two players who boast a wealth of experience for their young ages are Loni Langi and Ethan Smith, with both flankers receiving rave reviews from Sandry.
"Loni is basically co-captain at the moment and Ethan is our line out jumper/caller," he said.
"The work they are doing not only in the lineouts but around the ground is outstanding.
"To have two 20-year-olds play the way they are against men is outstanding, they are doing a great job."
To celebrate NAIDOC Week, the club will be wearing specially designed jerseys for the match, something Sandry loves seeing.
"We've got our Indigenous round this weekend so we've got a few specially designed jerseys," he said.
"First grade will be wearing those and we've got polo shirts available as well, it's going to be a special day."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
