Quirindi, in the North West Slopes and on the rich Liverpool Plains, are the 2022/23 Bowls NSW Open Grade 5 Pennant Champions, following a hard-earned win over Merimbula at Club Dubbo last Sunday afternoon.
Their 57 to 51 victory was played in ideal conditions, following the previous two days of extreme cold.
After 25 ends, the Merimbula Dolphins held a one shot lead (24 to 23), but as the match entered the second half, Quirindi began to take the upper hand, getting out to a 15 shot lead with just ten ends to play.
Despite a late burst from Merimbula, they were unable to claw back the margin, with Quirindi holding on to a well-deserved win.
Friday's and Saturday morning's sectional matches were held in very cold conditions.
Sections 1 and 2 were held at Club Dubbo, and Sections 3 and 4 were played at Dubbo Macquarie.
Section 1 (Club Dubbo) - NBC Sports (Northmead), Cardiff, Pittwater Memorial, Merimbula
After Friday's two rounds, all four teams had recorded a win each. In Saturday morning's crucial games, where the winners would progress, NBC Sports and Merimbula advanced with solid wins over Pittwater and Cardiff respectively.
Section 2 (Club Dubbo) - Campbelltown City, Grandviews, Sawtell, Leeton Soldiers
Sawtell jumped out of the barrier with two solid wins on Friday. However, on Saturday morning, a big loss to Campbelltown City, and a big win by Leeton Soldiers over Grandviews, resulted in Sawtell (19 points) missing out on a quarter-final berth on a countback.
Leeton and Campbelltown, both on 20 points, progressed, with Grandviews finishing fourth, failing to win a game.
Section 3 (Dubbo Macquarie) - Corrimal, Condong, Quirindi, Birrong Sports
At Dubbo Macquarie, Birrong Sports stormed into the quarter-finals with an unbeaten record in the section. Quirindi had two wins to qualify for the quarters, with Corrimal and Condong missing out.
Section 4 (Dubbo Macquarie) - Forster, Aberdeen, Parkes Railway, Ettalong Memorial
Local heroes, Parkes Railway, sailed through Section 4, winning all three games and giving their large fan-base much to cheer about. Forster finished second with 2 wins, ahead of Ettalong Memorial (1 win) and Aberdeen (0 wins).
Quarter-Finals
On Saturday afternoon at Club Dubbo, Merimbula were too steady for Leeton Soldiers, leading throughout to run out comfortable winners 71 shots to 52. In the other quarter-final, there was nothing in it all the way between Campbelltown City and NBC Sports (Northmead).
READ ALSO:
It got down to the last end, and with the large crowd of supporters on edge, Campbelltown held their nerve to win by the closest of margins, 55 to 54.
Meanwhile at the Macquarie Club, both quarter-final matches proved to be one-sided affairs.
Birrong overpowered Forster on all three rinks, winning 78 shots to 49. Parkes Railway's good run came to an end, when they also lost on all three rinks, succumbing to Quirindi, 60 to 50.
Semi-Finals
The sun finally came out for Sunday morning's semi-finals at Club Dubbo, which was appreciated by bowlers and spectators alike.
In the first semi between Birrong Sports and Quirindi, Quirindi made the finals, leading for most of the match. Despite winning two rinks, Birrong could not make any headway on the masterboard, going down the 68 to 58.
The second semi-final between Merimbula and Campbelltown City was a thriller. Merimbula looked to be well on their way to the finals, leading for almost the entire game.
However, Campbelltown had other ideas, storming home to tie up the game at 63-all after 63 ends. All three rinks had to go out and play an extra end each, with Merimbula winning on all rinks, thus progressing to the afternoon's final.
At the presentation ceremony, Bowls NSW representative, Marina Deluchi, and Zone 4 Treasurer, Steve Torrens, were glowing in their congratulations to both Club Dubbo and Dubbo Macquarie, and the professional manner in which they ran the event.
All players, officials and spectators were well looked after, and the staff and volunteers of both clubs are to be congratulated.
