Quirindi won the 2022/23 Bowls NSW Open Grade 5 Pennant tournament at Club Dubbo

By Newsroom
Updated July 6 2023 - 10:32am, first published 10:30am
Quirindi took out the 2022/23 Bowls NSW Open Grade 5 Pennant title at Club Dubbo last weekend. Picture supplied
Quirindi, in the North West Slopes and on the rich Liverpool Plains, are the 2022/23 Bowls NSW Open Grade 5 Pennant Champions, following a hard-earned win over Merimbula at Club Dubbo last Sunday afternoon.

