Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Will model bring more doctors to the bush and cut wait times?

By Denis Howard
Updated July 5 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Premier Chris Minns visited Dubbo Base Hospital while in town last Friday. The NSW Government also announced yesterday that it has federal approval to extend the single employer model in an attempt to entice more doctors to rural communities. Picture supplied.
NSW Premier Chris Minns visited Dubbo Base Hospital while in town last Friday. The NSW Government also announced yesterday that it has federal approval to extend the single employer model in an attempt to entice more doctors to rural communities. Picture supplied.

After more than 100 days of Labor being in power where there was little to no movement for regional and rural health, there is optimism among members of the Minns government that progress will be made.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.