Dubbo College's rich rugby league history was formally recognised on Friday night as part of the Astley Cup century celebrations.
Dubbo College (formerly Dubbo High) held a rugby league reunion night at the Garden Hotel, an evening which brought back players from several different eras.
Three historic teams were also revealed on the evening, a nod to those who have donned the black and red before.
A Team of the Century was decided on by the judging panel, featuring some of the best athletes to come out of Dubbo.
Ian Naden, Steve Linnane, Ian Walsh and Les Davidson were just a few of the stars who headlined the side, with the team being selected based on performances after leaving Dubbo.
All 20 of the players in the historic side played at least one NRL/Sydney First Grade game with five of those selected playing for NSW.
Ron Walden is the only player to go and play both rugby codes, having played 127 matches for Manly while also featuring in four tests for the Wallabies, while Walsh was named the most influential player of the team.
Dubbo High's best team from 1980-2000 was the second team announced on the evening, with a few familiar names on the list.
Naden, Max Hill, Jai Dunn and Ray Farag were just four of the 20 named in a side which was selected based on performances for Dubbo High, whilst also having must played Astley Cup.
Naden was selected as the most influential player in the team. Dubbo College had a 2001-2023 side announced, featuring some stars who have only just recently left town.
Kaide Ellis, Luke Gale, Charly Runicman and Max Ray are just a few of the names in the side who eventually moved down to Sydney to have a crack at making NRL, with two of those doing so.
Group 11 guns Josh Merritt, Jack Kavanagh and Alex Bonham were also picked.
Ray's efforts at Dubbo College saw him recognised as the most influential player of the side.
