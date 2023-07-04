Daily Liberal
Home/News/Council
Comment

Mayoral Memo | The importance of Regional Cities NSW

By Mathew Dickerson
Updated July 4 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Mathew Dickerson is the chairperson of Regional Cities NSW. File picture
Mayor Mathew Dickerson is the chairperson of Regional Cities NSW. File picture

When working out a topic for the weekly Mayoral Memo, I look at an area that is relevant at the time and leans towards a big-picture topic rather than one isolated incident.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.