As you read this, the mayors and general managers of the cities will be conducting site tours through Tweed Heads and Lismore. We normally discuss and share various issues and solutions but the members thought there was more value in being "on the ground" in some member cities. We have left it to Tweed and Lismore to show us some of their problems and solutions but presumably Tweed will be focusing on their drastic shortage of housing compared to the number of people who want to move to Tweed. Lismore will be giving us an overview of the dramatic impact that flooding has had on Lismore and how they are progressing with their current solutions. All member cities have a housing shortage so we will learn from Tweed and although not all member cities are prone to floods, we can all learn from disaster recovery experiences.