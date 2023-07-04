The future of the region's agriculture scene was on show at the annual Trangie Junior Judging Day.
The event attracted nearly 100 competitors to the NSW Department of Primary Industries Trangie Agricultural Research Centre.
Competitors came from near and far for the event including; Baradine, Condobolin, Bathurst, Gilgandra and Dubbo, as well as locals from Trangie, Warren, Narromine and Tottenham.
From public speaking to sheep, wool, grain and cotton, the youngsters got experience a huge amount while they were also taught valuable lessons and tips about the industry.
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land.
