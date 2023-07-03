Dubbo races information and track records

Plenitude gallops past the posts at the Dubbo Turf Club. Picture Amy McIntyre

The Dubbo Races are a popular event on the Australian horse racing calendar, attracting local and international visitors alike. With a rich history dating back to the 1800s, the Dubbo Turf Club provides top-class facilities and a fantastic atmosphere for racegoers.

In this blog post, we will delve into the world of Dubbo Races, exploring the track information and records that make this event so exciting for horse racing enthusiasts.

Dubbo Races track information

Located in the heart of New South Wales, the Dubbo Racecourse is a picturesque venue that hosts numerous race meetings throughout the year. The track itself is a 1,800-meter long, right-handed turf course with a 400-meter home straight. The racecourse has two chutes, one for the 1,000-meter races and another for the 1,400-meter races. The track is known for its tight turns and undulating terrain, which can challenge both jockeys and horses alike.

Track conditions

The Dubbo Racecourse is well-maintained and boasts top-quality facilities for trainers, jockeys, and spectators. The track's condition plays a significant role in determining the outcome of races, with varying levels of firmness affecting a horse's performance. The track conditions can be categorized as follows:

Good (G): A firm, even surface that provides optimal racing conditions.

Soft (S): A track with some give due to moisture content, which may slow down horses.

Heavy (H): A wet, muddy track that can be challenging for horses to navigate.

Track officials assess the track condition before each race meeting and provide updates to trainers and jockeys accordingly.

Barrier draw

The barrier draw is an essential aspect of horse racing, as it determines each horse's starting position in the race. At the Dubbo Racecourse, horses are randomly allocated a barrier position, which can significantly impact their chances of success.

A good barrier draw can provide a horse with an inside running position, allowing them to conserve energy and avoid traffic during the race. Conversely, a wide barrier draw may force a horse to cover more ground and expend extra energy to maintain its position.

Dubbo Races track records

Over the years, the Dubbo Racecourse has witnessed several outstanding performances by both horses and jockeys. The track records showcase the exceptional talent on display and serve as a benchmark for future contenders. Let's take a look at some of the most memorable track records at the Dubbo Races.

900-Meter Track Record finished by 'Tassles' on December 17, 2000, at 0:50.600.

950-Meter track record finished by 'Shepishir' who finished at 0:53.070 on March 4, 2005.

1,020-Meter track record finished by 'Somebody' who finished at 0:55.660 on June 16, 2017.

1,040-Meter track record finished by 'Mr. Casson' who finished at 0:57.200 on July 21, 2017.

1,110-Meter track record finished by 'Thermosa' who finished at 1:02.370 on December 10, 2018.

1,120-Meter track record finished by 'Danish Lace' who finished at 1:02.450 on August 28, 2017.

1,140-Meter track record finished by 'Cockles' who finished at 1:02.280 on July 21, 2017.

1,200-Meter track record finished by 'Kenny Succeed' who finished at 1:08.800 on February 3, 2020.

1,225-Meter track record finished by 'Final Decree' who finished at 1:11.800 on November 1, 2008.

1,250-Meter track record finished by 'Madam Bligh' who finished at 1:12.470 on November 3, 2001.

1,300-Meter track record finished by 'Larynx' who finished at 1:14.880 on October 30, 2021.

1,320-Meter track record finished by 'Leica's Lass' who finished at 1:16.050 on June 16, 2017.

1,340-Meter track record finished by 'Bold Street Cat' who finished at 1:16.890 on July 21, 2017.

1,400-Meter track record finished by 'Caszar' who finished at 1:21.740 on November 17, 2019.

1,425-Meter track record finished by 'Sir van Tees' who finished at 1:24.270 on November 1, 2008.

1,440-Meter track record finished by 'Happy Go Plucky' who finished at 1:23.210 on July 21, 2017.

1,600-Meter track record finished by 'Fast Talking' who finished at 1:33.140 on September 15, 2019.

1,625-Meter track record finished by 'Abra Ka Dabra' who finished at 1:38.850 on July 28, 2008.

1,640-Meter track record finished by 'More Than Alright' who finished at 1:36.840 on July 21, 2017.

2,150-Meter track record finished by 'Papago' who finished at 2:17.900 on March 27, 1989.

2,200-Meter track record finished by 'Athena's Voice' who finished at 2:17.760 on February 3, 2020.

In conclusion

The Dubbo Races offer a thrilling spectacle for horse racing enthusiasts, with the racecourse's challenging track and competitive fields providing plenty of excitement.



The track records held at the Dubbo Racecourse are a testament to the incredible talent on display, inspiring future generations of horses and jockeys to push themselves to new heights. Whether you're a seasoned racegoer or new to the world of horse racing, the Dubbo Races is an event you won't want to miss.

