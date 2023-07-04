Some sports may have stopped for the school holidays, but there was still plenty happening around Dubbo on the weekend.
Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre caught some great moments during the Narromine Jets v St John's Blue junior league tag match while it was footy again on Sunday as she was snapping away during the league tag and first grade fixtures between the Macquarie Raiders and Bathurst St Pat's.
As well as that, we've also got images from Saturday's Peter McDonald Premiership battle between the Mudgee Dragons and Dubbo CYMS.
