With "alarming" rates of domestic violence in the Dubbo region, families will now have more support than ever.
A new program to help before, during and after court proceedings is set to make a significant impact in the Dubbo region, providing crucial support to families affected by domestic violence.
The program, known as the Family Advocacy and Support Service (FASS), will offer dedicated specialist domestic violence duty lawyers and social support services to help navigate the family law system.
Legal Aid New South Wales, Housing Plus and Relationship Australia have joined forces to bring this vital service to the community.
"We're really pleased that the Commonwealth government pledged $85 million to expand the FASS nationally," Anna Baltins, Acting Director, Family Law, Domestic Violence Unit, Legal Aid NSW said.
"For the first time in Western New South Wales, families here in Dubbo and other parts across the Central West will have access to dedicated specialist domestic violence duty lawyers and social support services to help them navigate the family law system."
The expansion of the FASS to Dubbo is particularly significant due to the "alarming rates" of domestic violence in the region.
"Domestic violence remains a crisis in Australia, and in central and far west New South Wales, it is three times higher than the average," she said.
With the inclusion of Dubbo and 14 additional locations across New South Wales, the FASS will reach more families in need.
Penny Dordoy, Acting CEO, Housing Plus, emphasised the importance of this program in supporting women through the legal process.
"Our service works closely with women on the ground who have gone through the Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) process and are now navigating family law," she said.
"This service brings together legal and social aspects, assisting women in accessing the support they need and reducing their fears and anxieties."
The FASS provides comprehensive support, offering assistance with legal and non-legal problems.
The FASS is a game-changer for families in Dubbo.- Housing Plus, Acting CEO, Penny Dordoy
Social support workers help with risk assessment, safety planning, non-legal advocacy, and referrals to essential services such as crisis accommodation and victim support.
Additionally, the program has integrated mental health workers who can provide vital support before, during, and after court proceedings.
To ensure the success of the FASS, Legal Aid New South Wales has partnered with Relationships Australia to deliver dedicated social support services for men who have experienced or been accused of domestic violence.
This collaboration bridges the gap between state-based advocacy systems and the federal family law system.
"The FASS is a game-changer for families in Dubbo," Ms Dorody said.
"Our service is there to keep women safe on the day of court, looking after their social welfare needs, providing information, and offering support throughout the process. It's crucial to have this level of support during one of the most challenging times in someone's life."
With the FASS already in operation since December last year, the program has made a significant impact across New South Wales.
"Since 2021, our dedicated social support services have helped over 6,100 families in need," Ms Baltins said.
"In the last financial year alone, our duty lawyers have provided over 9,100 duty lawyer services. We expect the demand to grow as we expand into the regions and people learn more about how to access our services."
The launch of the FASS in Dubbo marks a turning point in the battle against domestic violence. By providing crucial support to families, this program aims to create safer and healthier communities throughout New South Wales.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
