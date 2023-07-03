Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dubbo Cycle Club had three riders compete at the NSW Country Road Titles

By Matthew Gilbert
Updated July 3 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Cycle Club's Sidney Pickering, Cooper Farr and William Tanswell. Picture by Velocity Fotography
Dubbo Cycle Club's Sidney Pickering, Cooper Farr and William Tanswell. Picture by Velocity Fotography

The Dubbo Cycle Club was represented by three of its young guns over the weekend, Will Tanswell, Sidney Pickering and Cooper Farr who lined up the in U13 Boys division at the NSW country road titles & Southern Cross Junior Open in Sutherland over the weekend, once again competing against riders from right across the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.