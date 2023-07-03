The Dubbo Cycle Club was represented by three of its young guns over the weekend, Will Tanswell, Sidney Pickering and Cooper Farr who lined up the in U13 Boys division at the NSW country road titles & Southern Cross Junior Open in Sutherland over the weekend, once again competing against riders from right across the state.
Dubbo riders have performed very well in junior tours over the past couple of months and this weekend was the fourth of six rounds in the North Wave Road Series for NSW and ACT juniors.
On Saturday, the boys were put to the test in the NSW country road titles up against riders from across all NSW Country clubs including Bathurst, Orange, Wagga & the Illawarra.
In what was a particularly brutal affair that had the pace set high from the onset, after a long final sprint to the line it was Dubbo 1 2 3, with Farr crossing in first place ahead of Pickering and Tanswell not far behind in third completing the treble for Dubbo.
Sunday's Southern cross open saw a fierce battle for valuable North Wave points across two stage races, an eight lap Criterium & a 12km road race with Farr picking up a third place in race one behind Zwi Ratajczak from Southern Cross Cycle Club in first and Randwick Botany's Jett Stokes in second & ahead of teammate Pickering in 9th with Tanswell unfortunately suffering a mechanical DNF.
Race two provided several attacking opportunities with the podium once again featuring a Dubbo rider with Sutherland's Zwi Ratajczak in first , Farr second & Jett Stokes in third followed closely by Pickering in fifth place with Tanswell coming home in 12th.
In the overall for the Southern Cross Junior open Farr stood on the podium in third with Pickering fifth & Tanswell finishing in 17th.
