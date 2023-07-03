NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler has opted to make seven changes to his side for the final State of Origin match of 2023.
Fittler will debut two players in the third match which will be a dead rubber after QLD already claimed the first two fixtures.
St John's junior Isaah Yeo has been named to start on the bench on July 12 at Accor Stadium, with Fittler moving South Sydney captain Cameron Murray to lock.
Newcastle centre Bradman Best beat out Dubbo's Matt Burton for the vacant spot out wide, a position which by several reports was going to be filled by the latter until Sunday afternoon.
Burton's Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs were defeated 66-0 by Newcastle on Sunday, a game which reportedly helped solidify Best's NSW berth.
