Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Weekend wrap: Injuries raise questions about Mudgee's Glen Willow

Nick Guthrie
Dominic Unwin
Alexander Grant
By Nick Guthrie, Dominic Unwin, and Alexander Grant
· Updated July 2 2023 - 8:10pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Vale Dane Richards

Orange Hawks and Forbes Magpies held a minute's silence following the shock death of under 18s player Dane Richards on Sunday, June 25.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.