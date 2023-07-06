Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Meet the Locals

Nyngan Liquid Gold Young's Apiary a sweet hobby for Tash Young

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated July 6 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tash Young began beekeeping in 2019 and she already has 20 hives and a hobby that has grown to involve her three young sons - and turned the Nyngan local into a teacher.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.