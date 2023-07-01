Local Sporting and Para Champions
Last week I was delighted to present some of our finest young sportspeople with a certificate to celebrate their success in receiving financial assistance through the Local Sporting Champion and Local Para Champions Grants.
The Local Sporting and Para Champions programs provide financial assistance for coaches, officials and competitors aged 12-18 participating in state, national or international championships.
Across the Parkes electorate 38 young people received these grants in Round 4 2022-23 including 34 Local Sporting Champions and 4 Local Para Champions. These young people hail from Broken Hill, Condobolin, Coolah, Coonabarabran, Dubbo, Emerald Hill, Gulargambone, Gunnedah, Kiacatoo, Merah North, Narrabri, Narromine, North Star, Spring Plains, Tullibigeal, Walgett, Warialda and Wee Waa.
I hope to meet more of these outstanding sporting champions in the future, and I wish them every success!
Applications for Round 1 2023-24 opened on 1 June 2023 and close on 31 July 2023. For more information and to apply please visit the Australian Sports Commission:
Macquarie Home Stay welcomes new trees
Last Thursday I attended an official opening for the Australian Government's Planting Trees to Commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Program at Macquarie Home Stay in Dubbo.
Macquarie Home Stay received $20,000 in funding to plant trees in honour of the legacy of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II and her 70 years of service to Australia and the Commonwealth. More than one hundred snow pear trees have been planted on the property, especially along the boundary fence, and it's wonderful to see these now in the ground.
The planting of these trees at Macquarie Home Stay means that the families of those travelling long distances for treatment at Dubbo Base Hospital will now have a beautiful and restful space in which to stay during tough times. These trees also provide a barrier between Macquarie Home Stay and the busy Golden Highway.
I'm a great supporter of the work Macquarie Home Stay does for those across the Parkes electorate and I'm glad to see the establishment of these trees in a space which provides comfort and assistance for patients and their families.
Saluting Their Service
In Narromine recently I had the honour of presenting the Saluting Their Service Certificate of Appreciation to two great servicemen, received on their behalf by Alex and Caroline Mitchell.
Caroline's father, Kenneth Amor Ingram, served as a Private in the Australian Army during World War II, enlisting at the age of 25. He was captured and held as a Prisoner of War in Ambon from February 1942 to November 1945 and was discharged from the army in 1946.
Caroline's uncle, Charles Ernest Ingram, was also a Private in the Australian Army during World War II and enlisted at the age of 27. He served with the 8 Division Provost Company and was one of those who died in 1945 while a Prisoner of War in Sandakan, the Malaysian section of the island of Borneo.
The heroism of these brave men can only be imagined, and it is a great honour to remember them and the sacrifices they made defending Australia.
To find out more and to apply please visit the Department of Veterans' Affairs website:
