NSW Premier Chris Minns warns regional NSW to expect more natural disasters in years ahead

By Nick McGrath
July 1 2023 - 12:00pm
NSW Premier Chris Minns has warned the region to expect more natural disasters, not less in the coming years as Labor works through the "difficult" process of keeping flood affected communities together in the wake of the devastation.

