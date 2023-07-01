NSW Premier Chris Minns has warned the region to expect more natural disasters, not less in the coming years as Labor works through the "difficult" process of keeping flood affected communities together in the wake of the devastation.
Mr Minns was questioned by Orange MP Phil Donato on the flood of the NSW Government lower house on Thursday.
Mr Donato asked the Premier if impacted communities in his electorate smashed by flooding in November 2022 would be afforded the same buy-back scheme in play at Lismore.
The townships of Eugowra, Cudal, Canowindra and Molong were hit particularly hard by flooding last year, and the Cabonne Shire Council has just unveiled its Cabonne Recovery Plan in a bid to future-proof the region ahead of more flood threats.
"The sad reality is ... we can expect more natural disasters not less in the years ahead," the Premier said.
"The reconstruction authority as well as the pockets of the taxpayer need to be directed to those communities quicker and in a more efficient way, and to those members of the community hit the hardest.
"I'll be speaking to the member for Orange to ensure those towns aren't forgotten."
Eugowra was effectively wiped out in the November, 2022 flooding while Molong's CBD, and some low-lying properties along the Molong Creek, were hit hard as well.
The impact of that flooding on the Central West has been immense.
Many in Eugowra fled the town because they had nowhere to live. Mr Minns said 700 people in the Eugowra region accessed support grants to get back up on their feet. The 2016 census data shows the population of Eugowra is 779 people.
There's 57 temporary pods in place around the Central West at the moment too, the Premier confirmed.
Mr Minns acknowledged the work of the Perrottet coalition government in delivering that temporary housing to the region during question time.
However, he said ensuring access to those pods, caravans and temporary housing supplied by the NSW Government was done in a faster and more efficient manner in the future was something the current state government was looking at.
"We're looking at that in greater detail to ensure communities don't dissipate, dislocate and not come back together," Mr Minns said.
Acknowledging Mr Donato's question in regards to a buy-back scheme for those impacted heavily by flooding across the Orange electorate, Mr Minns said the government was also examining whether a similar program would be sought for those Cabonne towns.
"I take the question seriously form the member for Orange, his concerns about flood affected communities and devastated communities in Central West NSW is serious and ongoing," Mr Minns said.
