There could be plenty of greenery on show for those travelling between Dubbo and Narromine in the future.
As part of the Mitchell Highway upgrade, native trees and shrubs will be offered to property owners along the stretch of road.
Some trees needed to be removed as part of the project - which includes construction of three new overtaking lanes - landowners will be given the opportunity to plant native seedlings.
The $32 million highway upgrade also includes safety and drainage upgrades such as audio tactile line marking, and Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said the project is on track.
"The safety upgrades started in February 2021 and the entire project is on track to be completed by the end of this year," Ms Aitchison said.
"From the earliest stages of the project development, Transport for NSW has focused on minimising and balancing the environmental impacts ... we are offering landowners along the project length the opportunity to accept up to 40 native plants to locate on their property.
"This is part of our broader commitment to the local environment and ensuring that losses from the removal of vegetation to enable the crucial safety improvements, including widening of the road and building new overtaking lanes, are balanced."
A variety of eight tree species are available, including Angaphora, Eucalyptus and Casuarina varieties, more commonly known as rough-barked apple, river sheoak, fuzzy box and bulloak.
There will be seven choices of shrubs in the Acacia, Melaleuca and Callistemon families such as river bottlebrush, pink honey myrtle and silver cassia.
"In addition to the community tree giveaway program, Transport for NSW will undertake further plantings in areas that will support the existing native plant communities over the long term. This includes the road corridor, travelling stock routes, nature reserves and areas close to the river," Minister for the Environment Penny Sharpe said.
All the plants come from nurseries in Narromine and Dubbo and advice on the species came from Local Land Services.
"As well as supporting existing patches of native trees, the additional plantings will also help to improve wildlife corridors," Ms Sharp added.
Once landowners have registered their interest, Transport for NSW will organise suitable pick up of the trees and shrubs. Landowners can register their interest by contacting the project team on 1800 167 499 or via email western.projects@transport.nsw.gov.au while trees are available.
