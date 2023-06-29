Oberon has a long history and some of it has been collected in the museum at the corner of Lowes Mount Road and Scotia Avenue. As well as artifacts and photographs from Oberon's past, the museum has a 3D model of what the town looked like in the 1930s. Of particular interest is the recently opened Forest and Timber display which tells the story of the local timber industry. The museum is open every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am to 2.30pm and admission is $5 or $12 for a family. (Check opening hours over the holidays.)