Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

New Holland Cup: Narromine Gorillas coach Sam Tuck has guided his side back to the top

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated June 29 2023 - 1:42pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Narromine have been one of the top New Holland Cup sides so far this season. Picture by Nick Guthrie
Narromine have been one of the top New Holland Cup sides so far this season. Picture by Nick Guthrie

Speak to anyone around the New Holland Cup and they will tell you the Narromine Gorillas have become one of the competition's best sides, and there is a big reason why.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.