Speak to anyone around the New Holland Cup and they will tell you the Narromine Gorillas have become one of the competition's best sides, and there is a big reason why.
Under the guidance of new coach Sam Tuck, the Gorillas have re-emerged this season and are now genuine New Holland Cup premiership chances after a few lean years.
Last year's wooden spooners, the Gorillas now sit comfortably in third on the competition ladder, just a handful of points behind second place, something their new coach is quite pleased with.
"Looking back on the last couple of years they weren't doing so well but myself and the other coaches have tried to turn a few things around," he said.
"We've taken a bit of a different approach to the way we play and the structures we have, it seems to be working at the moment."
Still only a young man, Tuck returned home after beginning his coaching career and the man himself admitted it's been a welcome return back to his junior club.
"I was a junior at the club, my family has been there too," he said.
"My father played for the club so I've just come back to start coaching.
"I love coaching, it's something I've done for a few years now because I can't play anymore so I may as well coach and give something back.
"I injured myself a while back and thought 'I can't play so I may as well coach'. I started coaching and loved it, I got a bit of training and dived right into it."
Tuck isn't the only mentor at the Gorillas with a former Super Rugby forward also passing on some wisdom.
Former NSW Waratah Pat McCutcheon spoke earlier this year about the impact the younger members of the club are beginning to have and it has shown, with Narromine only losing three matches to date.
Taking on the Dubbo Rhinos this weekend, Tuck is hoping for yet another positive performance.
"There's obviously a fairly big rivalry between Narromine and Dubbo, they are always a good team to come up against because it's always competitive," he said.
Now well into the important part of the season, both sides will be desperate for wins to stay in the finals race.
Narromine can still finish second and earn a second chance in the finals.
Meanwhile, the Rhinos are in fourth position but are eight points clear of CSU Bathurst.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
