Riders headed to Newcastle for the annual Hunter Junior Tour with spectacular results for the Dubbo Cycle Club.
The tour was hosted over Saturday and Sunday and consisted of a Time Trial, Criterium, Prologue (short time trial) and Road Race.
President Jason Farr has paid particular attention to the preparation of the Juniors this year and it is resulting in wonderful performances.
Stage 1 the 5km Individual Time Trial, Sidney Pickering and Cooper Farr hit the podium with Sidney taking second by a mere seven seconds with Farr nine seconds back in third.
Emily Hines was up against some super talented riders and managed to secure sixth place at one minute eight seconds behind the winner and hometown rider Hayley Dell from Newcastle.
Stage 2 the Criterium, Farr snatched the win with an awesome sprint to the line with Pickering not far off the pace in fourth place, Hines also secured and superb result with a great sprint in to finish in third place in the U/17 girls div.
Stage 3 2.3km Prologue on Sunday, saw an incredibly determined Pickering finish in 2nd place by just 2 seconds to Randwick Botany's Jett Stokes, with Farr just seven seconds behind in third putting them in second & third in the overall classification, with Hines showing grit to finish sixth on the line.
Stage 4 was the final stage and Road Race with a very windy and long event ahead for the youngsters but Farr and Pickering rode extremely well with the former relishing in the conditions & sprinting clear of the field to take a fantastic win with Pickering crossing the line in 7th.
In the U/17 girls, Hines repeated her 6th place to secure 6th overall on general classification as well in a gruelling event for the young Dubbo lady amongst a very tough field and made and excellent account of herself over the weekend.
For the U/13 boys, Pickering captured second overall in the general classification with Farr finishing right behind in third.
Their efforts gave The Dubbo Cycle Clubs two riders on the podium in a fantastic result for the club.
In the 2023 NSW/ACT Northwave Junior Series with 3 out of 6 tours completed this year, Cooper Farr now takes second position and Sidney Pickering in 5th.
In the U17 Womens division Emily Hines is in 12th place.
Congratulations to President Jason Farr who has worked hard with the juniors to bring home the superb result for Dubbo Cycle Club.
