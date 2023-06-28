Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Cricket

Thomas Nelson represented NSW at the National Indoor Cricket Championships

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated June 28 2023 - 11:19am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo's Thomas Nelson recently represented NSW at the National Indoor Cricket Championships. Picture by Nexus Sport
Dubbo's Thomas Nelson recently represented NSW at the National Indoor Cricket Championships. Picture by Nexus Sport

Testing yourself against some of the best indoor cricketers in the world might be daunting for some but it was a challenge Thomas Nelson was happy to full embrace.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.