Testing yourself against some of the best indoor cricketers in the world might be daunting for some but it was a challenge Thomas Nelson was happy to full embrace.
Nelson has recently returned to Dubbo on Sunday after representing the NSW Blues Opens Men indoor cricket side at the National Championships in Ipswich.
Having played indoor cricket for more than a decade now against men and kids his own age, Nelson isn't a stranger to National tournaments.
But this one was different.
Taking on some of the best indoor cricketers ever seen, Nelson grabbed his opportunity with both hands.
"Going up against blokes you've half looked up to was good," he said.
"It was cool to get on the court and match it with them."
The only Country-based member of the NSW side, Nelson was also one of the squad's youngest players, something which he admitted was a bit strange given his past experiences.
"It was quite odd because I've always been one of the older blokes or captain in the sides I've played in," he said.
"To go into a team with a bunch of blokes of are 28, 29 or 30 and being the baby of the team is an experience I haven't had in a while.
"It was pretty cool because I got to let my hair down a little bit and not worry about all the off-court stuff, I just had to look after my own game."
NSW finished the round fixtures in fifth, missing out on a spot in the finals by just a handful of points.
Their biggest win of the week was against eventual champions ACT, a side which is littered with several current or former Australian representatives.
Stepping up into the opens for the first time after a successful junior career, Nelson is hoping the group can keep building.
"It's always a privilege to pull on a Blues jersey, I was pretty stoked," he said.
"It was a bit unexpected because I wasn't really going to play this year, I was going to do a bit of travelling but I got my arm twisted a bit.
"We've got a good squad going forward now so I'm looking forward to the next couple of years."
Just last year, Nelson and best mate Brock Larance won the under 22s title together, a feat the latter achieved once again in 2023.
However, moving forward Nelson has already been speaking to Larance about what they can do together in a Blues jersey.
"Personally it wasn't that big of a step up," he said.
"I was talking to Brocky (Larance) who will come up next year, we've got another couple blokes moving up as well and we've all played for Australia.
"We will all kind of filter up next year and I'm looking forward to getting a bit of younger blood in there."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
