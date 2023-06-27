Daily Liberal
Zoo Chat | World Meerkat Day arrives

By Jennifer Hoar
June 28 2023 - 8:00am
World Meerkat Day will be held early next month. Picture by Rick Stevens
World Meerkat Day was founded right here at Taronga Western Plains Zoo on July 3, 2018, and is now celebrated across the globe.

