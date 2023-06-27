SIDELINE EYE | All the best sporting photos from the weekend's action

It was back to the sporting fields for the Daily Liberal team over the weekend.
Our photographer Amy McIntyre braved the cold on Saturday heading down to Nita McGrath Netball courts to snap pictures of the junior and senior action.
From there, it was up to No.1 Oval as the Dubbo Roos hosted Forbes in the Blowes Cup.
On Sunday, McIntyre headed down to Apex Oval as Orange CYMS were in town to take on Dubbo CYMS in league tag, reserve grade and first grade.
If you would like to purchase any of these photos, visit the Daily Liberal office at 104 Talbragar Street, or call on 6883 2900 and press (1) for reception, or email classifieds.western@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
