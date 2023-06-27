Daily Liberal
Mayoral Memo | An in-depth look at the Local Government Act

By Mathew Dickerson
Updated June 27 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 3:00pm
Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson.
When you have some spare time and need some interesting reading, sit down with a cuppa and pull out a copy of the Local Government Act 1993.

