Narromine Jets' Castlereagh Youth League side won the competition

By Newsroom
Updated June 27 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 12:00pm
Narromine's Youth League side took out the Castlereagh competition on Sunday. Picture supplied.
The Narromine Jets have capped off an incredible Castlereagh Youth League season with a 24-22 victory over Binnaway on Sunday.

