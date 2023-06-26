Facing a former Kangaroo and NRL premiership winner is a daunting enough task for an experienced campaigner, let alone two teenagers.
But that's exactly what Orange Hawks coach Shane Rodney decided to do when the Blake Ferguson-led Wellington Cowboys rode into town.
Hawks upset Cowboys with a 36-20 win during their Peter McDonald Premiership round eight match-up at Wade Park on Sunday, June 25.
While he still scored, Ferguson was stifled by teenage pairing Mack Selwood and the on-debut Harry Wald.
Captain Alex Prout said the duo followed the pre-game plan and "frustrated" the seven-time Kangaroo.
"Young Mack Selwood was lining up against him and ended up doing a really good job," he said.
"It would have been an exciting experience for him. Harry Wald also made his debut on the wing on that side.
"They did a great job of controlling him, he got quite frustrated at stages.
"Shane [Rodney] gave them quite simple instructions, he was confident in what they could do - just get in front, make a legs tackle and if he offloads then so be it, we'll just cover it."
Rodney said the youngsters did well to contain the hulking centre.
"He's a very good player and still pretty fit," Rodney said.
"The young fellas marked them and they contained him quite well. That will be a real highlight for them to say they tackled Blake a few times."
Following a slow start Hawks now sit in third place in the Group 10 pool, a game behind Bathurst Saint Pats.
They host Forbes Magpies at Wade Park on Sunday in another cross-conference clash.
READ ALSO:
With much of the talk this year centring around Group 11 dominance not many would have picked Nyngan Tigers, Forbes, Wellington and Macquarie Raiders to all lose to Group 10 clubs.
Prout said he expected Group 10 sides to continue getting better as the season rolls on.
"I think a lot of the Group 10 teams were a bit slow in getting their players in order but overall the whole competition is quite strong and close," he said.
"There's no real standout in either of the comps, a lot of teams have beaten each other. If you turn up with the right attitude on the day it goes a long way to winning the game."
Despite Magpies languishing in last place on the Group 11 standings, Rodney said they would almost certainly prove a handful for his side
"I think it will be physical," he said.
"I know they haven't had as many wins but they are contesting every game.
"In the early part of the season a lot of Group 10 teams were underdone and some results reflected that. But we saw on the weekend the results show it's still a tight competition."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.