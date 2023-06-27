Daily Liberal
NSW Farmers calls for more resources to combat the huge rise in feral pig numbers

By Newsroom
Updated June 27 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 2:00pm
An estimated 63,000 feral pigs have been culled as part of co-ordinated aerial and on-ground shooting and baiting in the past 12 months, according to Local Land Services (LLS).

