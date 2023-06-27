Kelly Johnson isn't new to winning awards for being an outstanding employee, but she was still "shocked" when her name was called at the 2023 Western NSW Business Awards.
Ms Johnson won the Outstanding Employee award on Friday, June 23, at a ceremony in Orange, hot on the heels of winning the Outstanding Employee award at the 2022 Dubbo Chamber of Commerce Rhino Awards.
Ms Johnson, who is the room leader in the baby's class which includes one-to-two-year-old children at Regand Park Early Childhood Education Centre, Dubbo, said she found out she was nominated by one of the parents.
"It was nice to be recognised by one of the parents, to see the work and effort we put in each day for the children," Ms Johnson said.
"I just try to give it my all every day, and really make sure that not only am I getting everything done within my role within the centre, but also making sure that the children are having a memorable experience.
"I try to make it fun for them but also for the other educators too - we try to find things to keep everybody happy. Putting in the extra bit of effort to the centre and having that connection with the families, has helped me take it out [the award]."
Ms Johnson enjoys working with children - though the job comes with its challenges.
"You never know what's going to happen on any given day - every day is different ... but that's also good because it keeps it interesting," she said.
She prides herself on her work ethic, which her parents taught her when she was young.
"I always try to give the children the best opportunities I can, and help the families. I do like to make it fun and do those extra little things, and to have little games and challenges to also build the staff morale and keep it fun for the children as well."
Ms Johnson enjoys connecting with the families of the children who come to the daycare centre.
"In the john I do get to see [the children] grow and see their personalities come out and help to be a part of that early learning experience and build connections with the families themselves. It's nice to work with them and share the joys as well," she said.
Fellow Dubbo resident, Westhaven CEO Andrew Everett, won the Outstanding Business Leader title at the awards, which is run by Business NSW.
Vicki Seccombe, Regional Director - Western NSW, Business NSW, said: "We've seen some incredibly tough trading conditions for many businesses over the past few years, so these awards are a wonderful opportunity to shine a spotlight on our amazing group of finalists from right across the region."
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
