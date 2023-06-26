When the inaugural western-wide league tag competition kicked off earlier in the year the general feeling was Bathurst St Pat's and Dubbo CYMS were the ones to beat.
That's still the case to a degree as the heavyweights sit top of their respective pools, but Orange CYMS continues to prove it belongs alongside the big two.
After drawing 18-all with St Pat's earlier in the season, the Orange side scored a hugely impressive 22-8 win over Dubbo CYMS on Saturday.
Orange fullback Caitlin Prestwidge scored a double in the Apex Oval victory and said the recent form has given her side plenty of confidence.
"They're one of hardest sides in the comp so it's good to get that win," she said at full-time.
"It's good. We drew with Pat's, which was pleasing because they've won it for so many years, so we're pretty excited for the rest of the season.
"We really strongly believe we can win and we've got a strong side. Hopefully we can."
Dubbo CYMS started the better on Sunday and opened the scoring through Hannah Allen early on.
That proved to be the only points in a first half which was dominated by strong tagging from both sides.
The Orange side came out energised after the break and a charge down within two minutes of the restart led to a first try for fullback Prestwidge.
The influence of halves Bec Prestwidge and Hope Gibson soon began to show as the visitors took control.
The halves combined well before Gibson threw a lovely cut-out ball to Tez Moore, who raced away down the sideline to score and extend Orange CYMS' lead to 10-4.
The Dubbo side struggled to make any inroads into Orange's relentless defence and it wasn't long before those in green and gold scored again through Lily Stubbs.
There was some brief hope for the hosts when Allen leapt and hauled in a kick on the way to scoring her second, but a second try for Caitlin Prestwidge sealed the victory.
The loss for Dubbo CYMS' was their second in three weeks and they now find themselves in a three-way share of first spot in the Group 11 pool alongside the Parkes Spacecats and Forbes Magpies.
"It's the second loss of the season and it's a bit disappointing," captain-coach Madi Drew said.
"We've got a lot to work on but it's just about staying positive and keep going towards the back-end of the season.
"We've got half a new team this season so it's been about gelling as a team."
Drew added she was hopeful the side could find "some magic" soon but added she was still full of belief CYMS had what it takes to match the best of Group 10.
"Absolutely. We've got so much potential," she said.
"The team just needs to believe in itself and we can definitely get there."
For Prestwidge and Orange CYMS, there win was made more special as it gives the club's supporters something to cheer about.
The Orange CYMS first grade side is without a win this season while the reserve grade team forfeited on Sunday and the under 18s side is in the fight to make finals.
"It's good to get the girls a bit more recognition that we can do it and the boys are pretty good. They're there cheering us on," Prestwidge said.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
