After months of campaigning, Macquarie Home Stay has finally received enough funding to begin construction on phase two of its facility.
One of the drivers behind its expansion and development has been the annual Tour de OROC bike ride, which has played a pivotal role in fundraising efforts and raising awareness for Macquarie Home Stay.
Rod Crowfoot, Macquarie Home Stay general manager, expressed his excitement regarding the initiation of stage two construction at Macquarie Home Stay, with Tour de OROC playing a crucial role in making this expansion possible.
The planned construction involves the creation of 26 additional units to cater specifically to patients visiting for specialist medical treatments at the Western Cancer Centre.
Currently, patients often have to reside in Dubbo for several weeks to access their treatments, and being able to call Macquarie Home Stay their home during this period significantly contributes to the success of their treatment journeys.
The proposed expansion aims to alleviate the accommodation pressure on patients and ensure seamless access to essential services.
"Sadly we've seen a number of patients say 'if we can't get in to Home Stay and access the different services Home Stay offers we won't be able to afford to come and stay' and that's the driver for us, to be able to bring this next stage online and bring many more people," he said.
"It's not a case of build it and they will come, it's a case of build it because they're already here."
Mr Crowfoot emphasises the significance of the facility's role in promoting better health outcomes for the communities it serves. He notes that approximately half of the guests who stay at Macquarie Home Stay each year are returning visitors.
"Last week I got to spend some time in the communities that come and use us in Bourke and there were a dozen mums with their babies at this event and all those mums that had delivered those babies had stayed with us during that time," he said.
"We've had another mum deliver three babies and have stayed here every single time."
This impressive rate of repeat guests serves as a testament to the exceptional facilities and support provided by Macquarie Home Stay, establishing it as a trusted and reliable resource for those seeking accommodation during medical treatments.
"One of the things that is testament to Macquarie Home Stay and Tour de OROC has been how much community has chosen to own this particular community organisation and what we are achieving," he said.
Chairman Toyota Tour de OROC 2022, Matthew Dickerson, highlighted the significance of fundraising efforts the team have made for Macquarie Home Stay.
During the 2022 event, a remarkable record-breaking sum of $177,500 was raised and presented to Macquarie Home Stay.
"Macquarie Home Stay is incredibly well booked out or oversubscribed so it needs more expansion, so this money will keep going for future expansion plans," he said.
This substantial contribution serves as a testament to the dedication and hard work of the individuals involved in Macquarie Home Stay and the invaluable support of the broader community.
The ongoing fundraising efforts ensure that Macquarie Home Stay can continue to expand and meet the overwhelming demand for its services, furthering its mission to provide comfortable and accessible accommodation for those in need.
On Monday, June 26 the Tour de OROC team visited Macquarie Home Stay to unveil and donate a framed jersey which included a photograph of the people involved and some background information on the 2022 ride.
The jersey also achieved a Guinness World Record with the most sponsors on a cyclist jersey.
Tony Geraghty, President of the Rotary Club of Dubbo South, underscores the importance of projects like Tour de OROC in fostering community development.
As an international organisation, Rotary is committed to assisting local communities and beyond.
The Rotary Club of Dubbo South has been actively involved in supporting Tour de OROC and has made significant contributions to both organising and participating in the event.
"Projects like this really are the heart and soul of what rotary does," Mr Geraghty said.
"I think that our club will continue to support it into the future, I see no reason why we would not.
"The bigger the contribution we can make from the next ride, the more satisfied we'll be that we're contributing to the development of this facility."
Ben O'Brien, Chairman of Toyota Tour de OROC 2024, passionately shared his love for cycling and the positive impact it has on physical and mental well-being.
He aims to inspire and encourage more riders to participate in the event, promoting the numerous benefits of cycling.
"It truly is an honour to be involved with such a prestigious event that is supporting such a fantastic and deserving facilities and Macquarie Home Stay," he said.
The upcoming Tour de OROC event in 2024 has been designed to attract a larger number of riders by offering shorter distances each day, allowing participants to explore the towns along the route.
"What we're going to do a little bit differently is try and make it a little bit less epic, a little bit less daunting for riders who may baulk at doing 200 kilometres a day," he said.
Mr O'Brien envisions the event not only as a means of raising funds for Macquarie Home Stay but also as an opportunity to engage with local communities and promote the region as a whole.
The ride has been announced to take place from March 18, 2024.
Dave Hayes, representing major sponsor Toyota and Dubbo City Toyota, talked of the importance of community involvement and giving back.
"Tour de OROC started in 2013 and Matthew [Dickerson] came up with this great idea to raise funds to open up this thing called Macquarie Home Stay and here we are 10 years later standing in the Macquarie Home Stay," he said.
"It's a fantastic thing to know that stage two is now being funded by our governments and how our funding has contributed to allow the governments to see the benefit of doing stage two."
Mr Hayes said when you become successful in a community you should be prepared to give back to that community.
"When I talk about community I'm not just talking about Dubbo and Gilgandra, I talk about the whole Western region, which is where this facility received benefit from," he said.
