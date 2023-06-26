For years, Dubbo cyclist Danny Barber has dominated Australian and Oceania meetings but now he is starting to make waves on the other side of the world.
Barber has spent time over recent weeks in the USA to compete at three different carnivals on the east coast of the country.
Riding at the Valley Preferred Cycling Centre in Pennsylvania, Barber has excelled.
First up competing at the US Festival of Speed, the Dubbo cyclist compete in the sprint event, qualifying with the third fastest time and qualified for the bronze medal ride off.
But unfortunately it wasn't to be.
Barber slipped on a wet track and was unable to resume the riding.
A fifth place finish at his next competition had the cyclist in form before his third and final event, the UCI C1 'T-Town Summer games.
Battling sickness early on in the five-day event, Barber was forced to pull out of the opening day which would've seen him compete in the Team Sprint.
However, Barber managed to get back on the the following day, qualifying fourth fastest in the Elite Men's sprint qualifying.
He won through to the bronze medal ride off where he came up against Alejandro Martinez Chorro who took 3rd at the 2022 World Championships and 2nd at the 2023 European Championships in the Kilometre time trial.
Barber defeated him to take the bronze medal which is a fantastic result.
Despite battling illness over the 5 days of the summer games Barber made every Kierin final and qualified in the top 4 in the sprint Flying 200m.
In the Elite Teams sprint, Barber partnered with James Brister and Ryan Elliot who as a team managed to get second in a time of 1:02.323.
It is worth noting that Barber has ridden the same distance 6/100ths slower on his own over the kilometre distance and the team only 0.229 from taking the win.
Just a week ago at the Lehigh valley Super week, Barber was again mixing it with the super competitive group with a sixth in the Keirin and Sprint events.
As Barber is still very young, he was able to contest the U23 division and was second in the Keirin and made an excellent account of himself just beaten by Sam Gallagher who is a dual silver medallist at the junior world championships for 2019.
