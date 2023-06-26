Residents have made their voice heard loud and clear, they do not want the drug and alcohol rehab centre in Spears Drive.
In the latest council meeting, residents of Dubbo voiced their opinions regarding the proposed location for a new drug rehabilitation centre.
After the first lot of funding for the centre was announced in 2019, a four-hectare site on Spears Drive was confirmed as the location in February of this year.
The announcement was met with immediate opposition and now the state government has confirmed it will look at other sites - namely the North Bunglegumbie location - if council is to put any forward next month.
The meeting saw passionate arguments from community members who opposed the establishment of the facility in their neighbourhood. The contentious issue highlighted the challenges faced by local authorities in balancing the needs of individuals seeking rehabilitation with the concerns of the surrounding community.
One vocal resident, Kelly Lew, residing near the intended site, expressed her disapproval of placing the rehab centre in a residential area. Ms Lu emphasised the need for a larger plot of land, suggesting a 25-acre block capable of accommodating future expansions.
"If you put it on Spears Drive, you've only got a limited amount of space. So when we do have growth needs in that area, then you'll have to go and put it on another four acres around Dubbo," she said.
Echoing Ms Lu's sentiments was Joy Whittle, who called for consideration of the well-being of the rehab centre attendees, suggesting a more serene and secluded environment.
She proposed a location in a forested area near a river, emphasising the therapeutic benefits of a peaceful setting. Ms Whittle also highlighted the vulnerability of residential areas and the potential negative impact the centre could have on local residents.
"I don't think the healing process would be beneficial in a residential area," she said.
Rebecca Miller spoke in support of the drug rehab centre being placed at Bunglegumbie Road, rather than having a facility in an established residential area.
"When it [Bunglegumbie] is developed, the rehab is already there, you can plan around the rehab and the residents that are going to buy into the location know there's a rehab there," she said.
"When we bought our properties we didn't know there was going to be a rehab, we didn't know there was a chance of a rehab."
Ms Miller said if the rehab was to stay on Spears Drive, there would be no privacy for those attending the facility.
"They will not get the common decency of being able to have their own business, not where I can look across the road and say 'oh look, there's Joe Bob going in', because that's what will happen," she said.
READ MORE:
Edin Hoogesteger, a resident of the Rosewood Grove area, expressed his disappointment with the decision-making process, citing a lack of community involvement.
He questioned the sudden change in plans to situate the centre in a residential area and called for reconsideration of the Bunglegumbie Road site.
Mr Hoogesteger urged the council to address the concerns raised by residents who had already established their homes in the vicinity of the proposed location.
"For over a decade I understand there's been a growing need for a drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre in Dubbo," he said.
"The project started out as a collaborative process between the community, local government and the state government.
"In more recent months, the careful collaborative planning of this facility was superimposed by what appears to be a drastic rash decision and announcement to build the centre in an inappropriate residential location being Spears drive."
Mr Hoosgesteger said it "blindsided" residents leaving them feeling "confused, frustrated and ignored" by those supposed to represent them.
Karina McLachlan, drawing from her experience in mental health and rehab settings, suggested that the detoxification process be conducted at the hospital instead of the residential centre.
Ms McLachlan argued that conducting detox at the hospital would provide better medical supervision and ensure a more therapeutic environment for clients.
When we bought our properties we didn't know there was going to be a rehab, we didn't know there was a chance of a rehab.- Resident, Rebecca Miller
"This would give a greater flexibility on where the rehab can be," she said.
"Do we really want ambulances rushing backwards and forwards through residential areas with kids on their bikes and sirens going day and night?"
Rebecca Davey highlighted the previous commitment made by the council to provide land for the drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre.
Ms Davey noted the proposed location on Spears Drive, within an existing medium density residential area, was unsuitable with the initial plans and community expectations.
She urged the council to revisit the original site on Bunglegumbie Road, which would allow for proper planning and development around the facility.
"I think we can all agree Spears Drive is wholly unacceptable and will fail to deliver the health and therapeutic outcomes required," she said.
"It has been claimed that the site on Bunglegumbie Road is no longer considered suitable for the proposed rehab facility due to potential future medium-density residential development.
"Ironically, the currently proposed site for the rehabilitation facility sits amidst an existing medium-density residential area and is located a mere 400 meters away from a daycare centre."
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.