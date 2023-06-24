Kaiden Hill's patience and determination was rewarded on Saturday as a fantastic all-round performance helped the Dubbo Kangaroos get back to winning ways in the Blowes Clothing Cup.
The 2023 season has been a difficult one for Hill as he missed a large chunk of the campaign due to a suspension he picked up while playing for the Dubbo Rhinos last season.
After an off-season switch to the Roos, six weeks on the sidelines to start the season was followed by selection in third grade.
He was forced to work his way up, but he did just that and now the versatile Hill appears a more than useful weapon in the Roos' run to the finals.
On Saturday, after leading the Roos' side on to the field for its Cultural Round fixture, Hill scored one fantastic individual try, set-up another, and his goal-kicking was near perfect in a 36-22 bonus point victory over the Forbes Platypi.
"That was a long six weeks at the start of the season," Hill said after the win.
"Coming from third grade to first grade now, it's unbelievable."
The support for Hill from the Roos is clear to see, as they backed him after his slow start to the season while the club has also given him another honour.
As well as leading the team out for Cultural Round, Hill was also asked to design the Indigenous jersey the side will wear on Ladies Day on July 8.
"I'm over the moon about that," Hill added.
"Being the proud Aboriginal man I am, they've come to me out of their own goodwill and asked me.
"It's my first year at the club and they've come and asked me, I'm happy with that and they're happy with it too.
"I love the club."
Hill made his first grade debut last round when an under-strength Roos side was beaten at Cowra.
He was named on the wing for the Forbes clash and, given a host of regulars were again missing, the bonus point victory is key one for the Roos' hopes of finishing in the top two.
"After a tough couple of losses, we knew we had to get the job done," Hill said.
"It's only my second week but I'm enjoying it. It's good to be back on the winning side now so let's keep rolling and I'm looking forward to the coming weeks.".
It may have only been his second first grade appearance for the Roos on Saturday, but Hill looked right at home.
He set up the opening try on eight minutes when his chip close to the line was collected by flying fullback Calub Cook.
If the chance is there, I'll always back myself. 100 per cent.- Kaiden Hill
The sides traded tries and it appeared it would be 12-all at the break until Platypi fullback Daniel Sweeney nailed a penalty from halfway right on the whistle to put his side up.
That lead grew to 22-12 inside the first seven minutes of the second half and it appeared the Platypi were on track for a shock second win of the season.
But a lovely short ball from the impressive Ben Knaggs put Daniel Gibbs into space and the centre kicked for himself before scoring in the corner.
Hill nailed the sideline conversion and then his moment in the sun arrived.
Following a Platypi knock-on, Hill found space along the right edge but with no support on his inside, went for it himself.
Hill chipped over Sweeney before then poking the ball forward again and planting it down on the line to spark jubilation among the Roos players and supporters.
"I knew the fullback was coming so I just went with eyes-up footy and what I thought was best and it came off alright," Hill said.
"If the chance is there, I'll always back myself. 100 per cent."
He stepped up to again convert from the sideline and that put his side in control at 26-22.
Hill kicked a penalty and then converted a late Lachlan Donnelly try to complete a fine individual day out and an important victory.
"The Forbes crowd was giving it to me but I had to block that out and focus on the kicking," Hill said of his sideline conversions.
"I could give it back to them and quiet them down a little but that's what it's all about, the crowd coming out and supporting local clubs."
Forbes coach Anthony Wallace lamented the lack of 50-50 calls that went his way but as disappointed as he was, there were a number of positives for the Platypi.
In the six games prior to Saturday, Forbes had not won and had conceded a staggering 343 points while scoring just 42.
With some key men back in the forward pack there was plenty of fight shown and Wallace was proud of that.
"Obviously the scorelines have been far from flattering this year and we've had a rough trot with people leaving town and a long list of injuries," he said.
"We probably had close to our first grade forward pack there for the first time this year and that made a difference.
"They were right up for it until that last five or six minutes, I thought we were still well in it."
Hill also gave a shout-out to stand-in captain Will Anderson, who was huge alongside Knaggs in a somewhat makeshift forward pack on Saturday.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
